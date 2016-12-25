Owner of shuttered power plant pays back taxes days before expected foreclosure

The company that owns the former Mason Station power plant in Wiscasset has paid the outstanding taxes on the property in full, eight days before the town was due to foreclose on the property.

The tax bills on five surrounding lots owned by the company remain delinquent, Town Manager Marian Anderson said in an email.

Mason Station LLC delivered a check for $220,834.50 to Wiscasset on Wednesday, clearing all outstanding taxes on the plant. The company only needed to pay $138,000, the outstanding taxes through the 2014 tax year, to prevent foreclosure.

The outstanding taxes on the five surrounding lots, which total about $87,930, remain unpaid, Anderson said. A payment of about $17,000, the outstanding taxes on the five lots through the 2014 tax year, would stop the foreclosure process.

The Mason Station plant and the five surrounding properties are the only lots in Mason Station LLC’s original 85-lot subdivision still deeded to the company. Wiscasset took ownership of the remaining lots after a protracted court battle with the company over about $840,000 in unpaid taxes.

The town purposefully avoided foreclosing on the six lots in question due to concern about the environmental cleanup that may be required. In September, the Wiscasset Board of Selectmen voted to move forward with foreclosure on the remaining lots.

The foreclosure notice will mature Thursday, Dec. 29.