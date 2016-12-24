Washington leads Old Dominion to 1st bowl win

Quarterback David Washington threw for three touchdowns Friday as Old Dominion won its first-ever bowl game, turning back Eastern Michigan 24-20 in the Bahamas Bowl at Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.
Washington, who completed 11 of 20 passes for 188 yards and also tossed an interception, hit Jonathan Duhart with a 5-yard, back-shoulder scoring strike with 12:56 left in the game to snap a 17-17 tie.
The Eagles (7-6) countered with Paul Fricano’s 19-yard field goal at the 9:08 mark to pull within four points and had a chance to take the lead when they got the ball back at their 28 with 8:01 left, but had to punt it away when the drive stalled at the Monarchs’ 48.
Old Dominion (10-3) melted away the last 5:21, sealing the outcome when Ray Lawry picked up seven yards for a first down at the Eastern Michigan 30 in the final minute.
Lawry rushed for 133 yards on 23 carries for the Monarchs, who are in just their eighth year of playing football after a 69-year hiatus from the sport.
Eagles quarterback Brogan Roback completed 26 of 46 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Freshman receiver Dieuly Aristilde made seven catches for 80 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
Eastern Michigan lost despite outgaining Old Dominion 470-394 and converting 13 of 20 third downs. It owned possession for 32:30.
NOTES: Prior to Friday, Eastern Michigan’s only bowl experience occurred in 1987, when it posted a 30-27 win over San Jose State in the California Bowl. … Old Dominion’s last postseason experience took place in 2012, when it reached the FCS quarterfinals and lost to Georgia Southern. … The Eagles and Monarchs actually played a home-and-home series the previous two years, with ODU winning 17-3 in 2014 and 38-34 in 2015.