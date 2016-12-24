Injured RB Mathews could be done with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Running back Ryan Mathews may have played his last down for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The oft-injured Mathews, who has one year left on his contract with $5 million cap number in 2017, suffered a herniated disk in his neck in Thursday’s 24-19 win over the Giants.
The injury will require surgery that will sideline him for several months.
“It’s his C6 and C7,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “That’s a pretty major deal. It looks like he could miss some significant time with this. It’s a pretty significant injury.”
Pederson said he didn’t think the injury was career-threatening.
“I don’t have all the information,” Pederson said. “What I got from our doctors this morning is that it looks like surgery is in the near future. It just has to get fixed.”
Even if Mathews makes a complete recovery, it’s doubtful he’ll be back with the Eagles next season.
Pederson wanted no part of that topic on Friday.
“Listen, I’m not going to speculate on any of that kind of stuff right now,” Pederson said. “We’ll save all those for the offseason and wait until that time to make any decisions.”
With Mathews out, the Eagles have just two healthy running backs on their roster for next week’s season finale against Dallas — Darren Sproles and rookie Byron Marshall, who was promoted from the practice squad just last week. Another running back, Terrell Watson, was signed to the practice squad last week.
Mathews rushed for 128 yards on 20 carries last week in a 27-22 loss to Baltimore. He had 46 yards on 18 carries Thursday night before getting hurt in the second half.
“Ryan obviously got off to a good start and then there was a little bit of a lull in the middle and he’s finished up strong,” Pederson said. “That’s kind of been the nature of the season for him. These last couple of weeks, he’s kind of been our workhorse at the running back position and did some really good things for us.”
Also injured against the Giants were middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle), receiver Jordan Matthews (ankle), backup left guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle) and safety Jaylen Watkins (concussion).
Starting left guard Allen Barbre aggravated a hamstring injury and may miss the finale.
Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) could be available against the Cowboys after missing the past five games.