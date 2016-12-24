Former Baylor president Starr doubted gang rapes

Baylor Bears president Ken Starr and the Baylor mascot run on the field before the game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Floyd Casey Stadium, Sept. 15, 2012.
Jerome Miron-US PRESSWIRE | US PRESSWIRE
By The Sports Xchange, Special to the BDN
Posted Dec. 24, 2016, at 7:48 a.m.

Ken Starr, the former president of scandal-ridden Baylor, expressed doubts about gang rapes occurring at the troubled school.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Starr said administrators were concerned about his preferential treatment of athletes following the suspension of former Baylor linebacker Tevin Elliott for academic misconduct.

Elliott was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in 2014 of a 2012 sexual assault of a former Baylor student. His conviction occurred after four Baylor students testified they were sexually assaulted by Elliott.

Including Elliott’s conviction, school regents told the Wall Street Journal that 17 women reported sexual or domestic assaults involving 19 different football players since 2011.

Although outside firm Pepper Hamilton concluded the school had “institutional failures at every level”, Starr doubted the charges.

Nebraska player availability concerns

Nebraska has some serious issues concerning player availability for its Dec. 30 Music City Bowl game against Tennessee.

Cornhuskers All-Big Ten safety Nathan Gerry was declared ineligible for the game, and starting quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. is unlikely to play because of a hamstring injury.

Coach Mike Riley said on Thursday that Gerry, a senior, and backup defensive back Boaz Joseph were ineligible for the game. Riley said neither player violated a team rule, but were determined to be ineligible by the school.

Michigan’s’ WR arraigned on 4 charges

Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was arraigned on four charges, including misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree sexual assault that resulted from an incident in October.

Perry was suspended indefinitely by the team when the school became aware of the situation.

Perry was arraigned on one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting an officer, two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual assault and underage drinking, according to the Lansing State Journal. Perry, 19, allegedly touched a woman outside a bar in East Lansing, Mich., then tried to escape from officers.

 

