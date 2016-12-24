Cavaliers G Smith to miss 12-14 weeks

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith will miss 12 to 14 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a “complex fracture” of his right thumb, the team announced Friday.

Smith’s surgery was completed Friday morning at the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Montrose, Ohio. The team said the surgery was performed by renowned hand surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham of Northwell Health of New York, with Dr. TJ Reilly of the Crystal Clinic assisting. Team physician Dr. Richard D. Parker of the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health also was present.

“Smith will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation for his thumb and his return to play timeline is currently projected at 12-14 weeks,” the Cavs said in a release.

Smith suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday night’s 114-108 overtime road victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavaliers said Wednesday that treatment and a return-to-play timeline would be established following the surgery.

Story continues below advertisement.

Warriors’ Green back in lineup after birth of son

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green will be back in the lineup against the Detroit Pistons after missing Thursday’s game due to the birth of his son.

Green arrived in Detroit early Friday morning, according to the Warriors. Green flew back to the Bay Area for the birth of Draymond Jamal Green Jr., who was born on Thursday at 3:55 a.m. PST. Green missed Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Green was originally ruled as questionable to return for Friday’s game and the highly anticipated showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

However, the Michigan native views games in Detroit as a home game for himself. There also seemed to be no chance of the highly competitive Green missing Sunday’s game against Cleveland, the team that defeated the Warriors in last season’s NBA Finals.

Dallas’ Nowitzki will see playing time vs. Clippers

Dallas forward Dirk Nowitzki will see some playing time when the Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nowitzki hasn’t played since Nov. 25 due to a strained right Achilles’ tendon. He has played in just five games this season. The first time Nowitzki attempted to return from the injury, he lasted just two games. He has sat out the past 14 contests.

“I’m excited to be back,” Nowitzki said. “Hopefully I can stay back this time.”

Nowitzki said he came back too soon the first time but feels he’s ready this time after taking a slower approach. The Mavericks will have Nowitzki on a minutes restriction on Friday and in upcoming games.

Hawks recall rookie Bembry

The Atlanta Hawks recalled rookie forward DeAndre Bembry from the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA Development League.

Bembry, 22, scored seven points with five assists and three rebounds for Salt Lake City on Thursday night in a 114-90 home loss to the Texas Legends. In three D-League games, he averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Bembry was a first-round pick (21st overall) out of Saint Joseph’s in this year’s draft. He has seen limited action for the Hawks, averaging 1.0 points and 4.9 minutes in nine games.