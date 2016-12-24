Bradford man, 39, dies after being struck by pickup in Massachusetts

By CBS 13
Posted Dec. 24, 2016, at 11:51 a.m.

LOWELL, Massachusetts — Early Christmas Eve morning, a Maine man died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Police say around 3:20 a.m., a Ford pickup was traveling on Route 495 southbound, south of exit 37, when it collided with a 39-year-old man from Bradford, Maine, who was in the second travel lane of the roadway. As a result of that collision, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the pickup, a 61-year-old man from Clemsford, Massachusetts, was brought to Lowell General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation. Part of that investigation will include determining why the pedestrian, whose vehicle was located in the breakdown lane nearby, was in the travel part of the road. There was a deceased dog in the roadway, indicating the pedestrian may have been attempting to retrieve the dog. No charges have been filed at this time.

Story continues below advertisement.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Brunswick police help man avoid long, cold walk to rehab
  2. Amish community taking root in Whitefield thanks to doggedness of local coupleAmish community taking root in Whitefield thanks to doggedness of local couple
  3. LePage now wants to put new psychiatric unit in BangorLePage now wants to put new psychiatric unit in Bangor
  4. Think Freeport is all outlets? Made in Maine shops will show you otherwise.Think Freeport is all outlets? Made in Maine shops will show you otherwise.
  5. Family of woman killed in Casco denounces defendant’s statement about hitting a deer

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in State