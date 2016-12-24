Bradford man, 39, dies after being struck by pickup in Massachusetts

LOWELL, Massachusetts — Early Christmas Eve morning, a Maine man died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Police say around 3:20 a.m., a Ford pickup was traveling on Route 495 southbound, south of exit 37, when it collided with a 39-year-old man from Bradford, Maine, who was in the second travel lane of the roadway. As a result of that collision, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the pickup, a 61-year-old man from Clemsford, Massachusetts, was brought to Lowell General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation. Part of that investigation will include determining why the pedestrian, whose vehicle was located in the breakdown lane nearby, was in the travel part of the road. There was a deceased dog in the roadway, indicating the pedestrian may have been attempting to retrieve the dog. No charges have been filed at this time.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.