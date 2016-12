BREWER, Maine — A woman struck by a car Friday evening on Eastern Avenue is in critical condition at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Louise Park, 91, was hospitalized after being struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Lori Fidler, 56, of Brewer. Park was crossing the road about 5:30 p.m., according to Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt.

Moffitt said a state police accident reconstruction specialist is assisting Brewer with the investigation.