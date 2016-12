BANGOR, Maine — Christmas lights went out for than 16,000 Emera Maine customers on Saturday afternoon.

The vast majority of the affected customers from the power outage are in Washington County, the utility’s outage map reported.

Spokesman Bob Potts said that the outage appears to be the result of a substation problem and a downed transmission line.

Service was expected restored for most customers by 3 p.m, according to Potts.