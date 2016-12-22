Brady heads Pro Bowl selections

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field, Dec. 18, 2016.
Tom Brady didn’t play until the New England Patriots’ fifth game this season, but that didn’t prevent him from being voted to his 12th Pro Bowl when the selections were announced Tuesday.

Brady, who served a four-game Deflategate-related suspension to start the season, earned his eighth consecutive selection to all-star game. He tied Hall of Fame guard John Hannah for the most Pro Bowl nods in Patriots history.

After his delayed start, Brady tops the league in passer rating (109.7) and completion percentage (.669).

Oakland’s revival continued when a league-best seven Raiders were named to the Pro Bowl roster. Among the Raiders selected were quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Khalil Mack.

The Atlanta Falcons paced the NFC with six players chosen, including quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman.

The Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, Jan. 29, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following three years using a revised “unconferenced” format.

At the other end of the experience spectrum from Brady, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, who sparked the Dallas Cowboys’ surge to the top of the NFC East, were both named to the NFC roster.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers joins Prescott and Ryan as the NFC signal-callers.

In the AFC, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, one of five Steelers bound for Orlando, is the other quarterback.

The Cowboys and Tennessee Titans were the other teams with five players chosen.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald made his eighth Pro Bowl. Cardinals running back David Johnson, who on Sunday became the first player in NFL history with 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of the first 14 games of a season, earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

Kansas City Chiefs kick returner Tyreek Hill was the only other rookie selected.

The defending NFC champion Panthers had four players selected: tight end Greg Olsen, fullback Mike Tolbert and linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis.

Four members of the Seattle Seahawks defense — defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker Bobby Wagner — were selected.

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

* Indicates starter

Offense

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Amari Cooper*, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts

Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Donald Penn*, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans

Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers

Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running back: Le’Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, Ravens

Defense

Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans

Inside/middle linebacker: Dont’a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens

Cornerback: Marcus Peters*, Chiefs; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris, Broncos

Free safety: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders

Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs

Special Teams

Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

* Indicates starter

Offense

Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles

Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers

Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons

Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins

Quarterback: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons

Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers

Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles

Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley*, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers

Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons

Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings

Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants

 

