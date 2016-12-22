Man accused of using stun gun on woman, attempting to strangle her

BOWDOIN, Maine — A Newcastle man was arrested Sunday evening after a 32-year-old woman found standing in the middle of Route 201 alleged that he attempted to strangle her with a cord and used a stun gun on her earlier that day.

Christopher I. Maclennan, 36, remained at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on Thursday, charged with Class B felony domestic violence aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal restraint and domestic violence terrorizing, according to a release from Chief Deputy Brett Strout of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Two drivers stopped to assist the woman, who was found standing in the middle of Route 201 south of the intersection with Route 125 at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Strout said.

Sgt. Dale Hamilton of the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene shortly after and was told by the alleged victim that while in a vehicle with Maclennan that afternoon, he attempted to strangle her with a cord and then used either a Taser or a stun gun on her, according to the release.

Story continues below advertisement.

The woman said she escaped from the car after Maclennan later pulled to the right side of the roadway, and Maclellan then drove north on Route 201. She was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for treatment of injuries consistent with what she originally reported, Strout said.

Police believe cars traveling behind the suspect’s vehicle pulled around his vehicle as he pulled over, and ask anyone who witnessed any of the alleged incidents to call Hamilton at 443-9711.