Police: Sabattus man considered armed, dangerous turns himself in

WGME
By CBS 13
Posted Dec. 22, 2016, at 7:23 a.m.
Last modified Dec. 22, 2016, at 8:39 a.m.

SABATTUS, Maine — Sabattus police say the man they considered armed and dangerous has turned himself in.

Officers were searching for 34-year-old Scott Albert since Wednesday night after a domestic violence situation on Kristy Lane.

Albert turned himself in at the Androscoggin County Jail, where he was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Albert is charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Sabattus police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are in the process of conducting an interview Albert.

 

