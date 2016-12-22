Cutler man shot, another arrested

CUTLER, Maine — A local man is in jail facing a charge of elevated aggravated assault after he allegedly shot another man in the abdomen early Thursday morning, according to police.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department indicated in a press release that Ethan Bryant, 24, turned himself in to sheriff’s deputies in Machias hours after the shooting occurred at 20 Coastal View Court in Cutler.

Police were called a few minutes after 1:30 a.m. Thursday and told that the shooting had just occurred and two men had fled the residence on foot.

Several deputies and an ambulance responded and then transported the victim to Down East Community Hospital in Machias, according to the sheriff’s department. The man later was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. Maine State Police are assisting the sheriff’s department with the investigation.

Elevated aggravated assault is a Class A crime in Maine, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.

Additional details were unavailable Thursday afternoon.

