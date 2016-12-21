Seven James Madison players suspended for FCS title game

James Madison suspended seven football players as the Dukes prepare for their appearance in the FCS Championship game, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

The Dukes of the CAA, who are seeking their second FCS national title, face Youngstown State in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 7 in the championship game.

The school did not release the names of the suspended players, the reasons for the suspensions or the length of the suspensions. All seven were suspended for the semifinal victory over five-time national champion North Dakota State, and James Madison coach Mike Houston said Tuesday that none of the seven will play in the championship game either, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The Harrisonburg Daily News-Record reported that wide receiver Terrence Alls and linebacker Brandon Hereford were indefinitely suspended. Alls and Hereford did not play in the FCS semifinal victory.

“We have a very high standard of expectation for our players and their conduct, both on and off the field,” said Houston, according to the News-Record. “Unfortunately, I had some guys that did not meet that standard. We’re going to do right, so they have been suspended indefinitely.”

Youngstown State reportedly suspended five of its players before its 40-38 semifinal win over Eastern Washington on Saturday, according to The Tribune Chronicle.

It is unclear whether Youngstown State’s suspended players will play in the FCS national championship game.