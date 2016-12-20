Reports: Red Sox trade Buchholz

The Boston Red Sox no longer will have to deal with the inconsistent pitching of right-hander Clay Buchholz.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports was the first to report Tuesday that Buchholz has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to multiple reports, the Red Sox will get minor-leaguer Josh Tobias in return. The second baseman was a 10th-round draft choice of the Phillies in 2015.

Reportedly, the Phillies will pay the entire $13.5 million for Buchholz’s 2017 contract.

Story continues below advertisement.

Buchholz, 33, showed promise with Boston, which selected him in the first round of the 2005 draft. He reached the big leagues in 2007 and has posted an 81-61 record with a 3.96 earned run average.

In 2016, Buchholz went 8-10 with a 4.78 ERA in 38 appearances overall. His ERA was only 1.93 in his role as a reliever as he came out of the bullpen eight times.

His best season was 2010, when Buchholz was 17-7 with a 2.33 ERA in 28 appearances.

Tobias, 23, played at Class A Clearwater and Class A Lakewood, compiling a .291 batting average with nine home runs.