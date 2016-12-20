Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016: Climate action must continue, Trump exploits hate, speak out against sexism

Climate action must continue

The Dec. 12 BDN editorial on President-elect Donald Trump’s willingness to keep an “open mind” on climate change is correct to suggest his rhetoric is a less than subtle way of denying overwhelming scientific proof. Trump claims “nobody really knows” if climate change is real. Let’s set the record straight: Climate change is real and affecting our planet and health right now.

If there are doubts about these impacts, I encourage Trump to speak to the countless health professionals in Maine and across the country, who signed a declaration regarding health impacts of climate change. Today, more than half of Americans live in counties with unhealthy levels of air pollution, and millions of Americans suffer from chronic respiratory ailments, lung cancer and other diseases with an undoubtable link to air quality. Climate change is no longer an issue relegated to fringe groups. It is a public health issue, and one that needs to be taken seriously.

Over the past decade, the American Lung Association has made tremendous progress. We have worked in a nonpartisan way, with business interests and the administration to implement efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change. Moderates such as Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King have been allies in creating common-sense climate change reform that help everyone — and engaging them is more important now than ever.

As the Trump administration takes office, we are keeping an open mind as well. We will work closely with them to further that progress or fight back should the administration seek to dismantle it.

Jeff Seyler

President and CEO

American Lung Association of the Northeast

Augusta

Trump exploits hate, anger

I felt prompted to raise my voice after reading Kathleen FitzGerald’s Nov. 15 BDN OpEd about why she voted for Donald Trump because in a conventional world Trump should have been the candidate of a white male Republican like myself, not FitzGerald. I hold many of the same convictions that she does about our country and fellow Americans. But I could not put aside my reservations about Trump as easily as FitzGerald apparently could.

I am sorry our country is currently defined by hatefulness and divisiveness, but that was the very platform Trump used to generate enthusiasm for his campaign. He drove as many wedges as he could into as many differences as he could find. If there were an opportunity to stir up anger and divisiveness, Trump exploited it.

But I do not believe Trump is a racist or believes in what he preached during his campaign. He is a salesman, and he said what he needed to say to get people to buy his product. But tell that to the millions of people who bought into it completely. Despite Trump’s positive comments during his victory speech, it is impossible to put the toothpaste back into the tube.

I voted for the lesser of two evils: Hillary Clinton. To me, four more years of nothing was preferable to four years of hate and division. The United States is the greatest nation on earth precisely because of the contributions diversity has made to our society. That is what makes us so great, and I could not stand the idea of losing that.

James Doyle

Holden

Speak out against Trump’s sexism

I wish to thank Jeremy Robichaud for his intelligent, sensitive and insightful letter that appeared in the Dec. 12 edition of the BDN.

Donald Trump’s behavior toward women has been discussed and written about, but I have yet to read a more discerning and understanding piece as this one. Robichaud understands clearly what the effect of such derogatory and insensitive dialogue has had on so many women. All of it was made even worse by the fact that not enough people had the courage to attempt to stop it for what it truly is. Often, much to the disgrace of those who contributed, it became a source of humor and so-called masculine pride.

There are other men out there who feel as Robichaud does. I am fortunate to know a few. It would be encouraging to hear from more of them.

Again, I thank Robichaud for his fine and supportive letter.

Ellen Sinclair

Belfast