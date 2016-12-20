Gunman in Zurich mosque shooting is dead

The entrance of the Islamic center, which was attacked by a gunman, is seen in central Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2016.
ARND WIEGMANN | REUTERS
The entrance of the Islamic center, which was attacked by a gunman, is seen in central Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2016.
By Reuters
Posted Dec. 20, 2016, at 10:22 a.m.

ZURICH — A man who shot three people at a Zurich mosque Monday is dead, police said Tuesday, confirming that a body found near the scene was that of the assailant.

Zurich cantonal police said authorities had identified the suspect but gave no details.

The gunman had stormed into the Islamic center and opened fire on worshippers.

“The dead man found around 300 meters from the scene of the crime after the shooting in the mosque is the suspect,” a statement on a police website said.

Story continues below advertisement.

Two of the three victims — age 30, 35 and 56 — were seriously injured in the attack, which took place shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the main train station in Switzerland’s financial capital. A third sustained less severe injuries.

Police had identified the suspect only as a man around 30 years old wearing dark clothing and a dark woolen cap who fled the mosque after the attack.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Cushing boat captain charged in deaths of two crew members
  2. Obama’s pardon list includes 2 from Maine
  3. 5 months after arriving, here’s how some of Maine’s first Syrian refugees are doing5 months after arriving, here’s how some of Maine’s first Syrian refugees are doing
  4. Presque Isle officer shot, killed man in self-defense, AG saysPresque Isle officer shot, killed man in self-defense, AG says
  5. The Jackson Lab is fencing in its new $140M facility for securityThe Jackson Lab is fencing in its new $140M facility for security