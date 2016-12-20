Gunman in Zurich mosque shooting is dead

ZURICH — A man who shot three people at a Zurich mosque Monday is dead, police said Tuesday, confirming that a body found near the scene was that of the assailant.

Zurich cantonal police said authorities had identified the suspect but gave no details.

The gunman had stormed into the Islamic center and opened fire on worshippers.

“The dead man found around 300 meters from the scene of the crime after the shooting in the mosque is the suspect,” a statement on a police website said.

Two of the three victims — age 30, 35 and 56 — were seriously injured in the attack, which took place shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the main train station in Switzerland’s financial capital. A third sustained less severe injuries.

Police had identified the suspect only as a man around 30 years old wearing dark clothing and a dark woolen cap who fled the mosque after the attack.