Doctor dies in Franklin County crash

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Maine — A doctor died Tuesday morning after his car crashed into several larger trees in Freeman Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a single-vehicle crash on Route 145 on the Salem side of Foster Hill.

Deputies said a gray 2004 VW station wagon was traveling downhill at what appeared to be a high rate of speed.

Deputies said the car drifted to the right side of the road and collided with several large trees, causing the vehicle to rip apart and eject the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Cameron Bopp, 67, of New Vineyard. He died instantly.

There were no passengers in his vehicle.

No one else involved in the crash.

