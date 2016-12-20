NH police arrest 2 Waterville men on gun charges

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — A check on a suspicious car led to the arrests of two men Monday night for charges alleging both had loaded and concealed pistols without a license to do so, said police Sgt. Kuffer Kaltenborn.

Officers Keegan Pearl and Michael Kotsonsis were checking on a car parked behind the Motel 6 on Gosling Road on Monday night when they found two men inside who were smoking marijuana, said Kaltenborn. The officers asked the men if there were any weapons in the car and were told there were three loaded pistols, Katltenborn said.

Arrested on two charges alleging his possession of two loaded and concealed handguns without a license was the driver, Rocky Ferran, 24, of Waterville, Maine, according to police. Ferran also was charged with a misdemeanor alleging his possession of marijuana, Kaltenborn said.

Ferran’s passenger, Matthew Veilleaux, 24, of Waterville, Maine, was charged with possession of a loaded and concealed semi-automatic pistol without a license, according to police.

According to police reports, the pistols were a 9 mm Springfield, a .40-caliber Glock and a 9mm Taurus.

Kaltenborn said both men were in the area because they had work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. After their arrests, he said, both were released on personal recognizance bail.

