12 arrested, drugs and guns seized in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — A dozen people were arrested in a major drug bust in Augusta on Tuesday, following a months-long investigation into heroin and crack cocaine sales in the region, police said.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents, along with law enforcement from the Augusta Police Department, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police raided five different locations, including a motel, after obtaining warrants Tuesday morning.

Police seized approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of heroin, five handguns (one of which was confirmed to be stolen) and approximately $4,000 in cash.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be $10,000, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Story continues below advertisement.

Police say they were targeting out-of-state dealers who were setting up shop in Augusta and selling in the city and the midcoast region. The investigation included undercover purchases of heroin from some of the suspects, according to the release.

Twelve people have been charged thus far.

Jordan Ascencio, 20, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, was charged with Class B conspiracy to traffic in Schedule W drugs.

Dalene Black, 34, of Augusta, was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W drugs. This charge was aggravated due to the presence of a handgun.

Jessie Clark, 34, of Augusta, was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W drugs. This charge was aggravated because the trafficking occurred within a designated “drug free safe zone.”

Corey Collamore, 30, of China, was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W drugs. This charge was aggravated because the trafficking occurred within a designated “drug free safe zone.”

Sergio Figueroa, 21, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, was charged with Class B conspiracy to traffic in Schedule W drugs.

Jose Lewis Figueroa, 24, of Roxbury, Massachusetts was charged with Class B conspiracy to traffic in Schedule W drugs.

Dixie Gauthier, 38, of Wiscasset, was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W drugs. This charge was aggravated because the trafficking occurred within a designated “drug free safe zone.”

Lisa Gosselin, 41, of Wiscasset, was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W drugs. This charge was aggravated because the trafficking occurred within a designated “drug free safe zone.”

Michael Gregg, 51, of Augusta, was charged with Class C possession of Schedule W drugs.

Kidante Roberts, 21, of Boston, was charged with Class B conspiracy to traffic in Schedule W drugs.

Emanuel Rocgue, 39, of Augusta, was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W drugs. This charge was aggravated due to the presence of a handgun

Philip Theriault, 43, of Augusta, was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W drugs. This charge was aggravated because the trafficking occurred within a designated “drug free safe zone.”

All 12 were transported to the Kennebec County Jail.