Jurors begin deliberating in Oakfield slayings, thefts, arsons

MACHIAS, Maine — Jurors deliberated nearly three hours Tuesday at the Washington County Judicial Center before breaking for lunch in the double murder trial of Matthew Davis, 35, of Houlton.

Davis is accused of shooting Michael Kitchen, 51, and Heidi Pratt, 49, to death in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, 2013, in the Oakfield home they shared, setting their house ablaze and fleeing in a stolen pickup truck. Davis also is accused of stealing other vehicles, setting other fires and damaging property.

Jurors heard closing arguments Monday afternoon before being dismissed for the night at about 5 p.m.

Superior Court Justice E. Allen Hunter gave some final instructions Tuesday morning and dismissed three alternates. The jury of eight women and four men began deliberating about 9:15 a.m.

The jury must decide whether Davis is guilty or not guilty of two counts of murder, four counts of arson and three counts each of theft and aggravated criminal mischief.

About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the jury requested a short readback of testimony by Maine State Police Sgt. Chadwick Fuller concerning a search of Beaver Dam Point Road, where Davis was arrested, and the discovery of Kitchen’s discarded wallet, which a police dog found in the woods beside the road.

More of the sergeant’s testimony is expected to be read back after lunch.

Tuesday marked the 12th day of proceedings in the trial. Opening statements were made late in the day on Dec. 6 after 3½ days of jury selection that began Dec. 1. The trial convened just three days last week because of a winter storm Dec. 12 and a scheduling conflict Friday.

The judge moved the case to Washington County in September after a jury could not be seated in Aroostook County.

Davis did not take the stand in his own defense.

If convicted, Davis faces between 25 years and life in prison on each of the murder counts, the most serious charges.

BDN writer Jen Lynds contributed to this report.