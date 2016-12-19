Del Frate, Lucy, Lufkin among Gaziano Award semifinalists

Mitchell Del Frate of Oceanside High School of Rockland-Thomaston, Mark Lucy of Orono and Austin Lufkin of Brewer have been named semifinalists for the 2016 Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive and Defensive Lineman Awards, according to an announcement made Monday.
Lucy was one of nine senior offensive linemen selected, while Lufkin and Del Frate were among six senior defensive linemen earning semifinalist status for what is described as the largest high school scholarship of its kind in the country.
This scholarship and awards program for Maine high school football linemen was created in 2010 in memory of Gaziano, founder of National Distributors in South Portland and a former college All-America and professional football player.
One offensive and one defensive lineman will each receive a $5,000 scholarship and a trophy, and four runners-up will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. The award winners will be announced at a luncheon ceremony on Jan. 28, 2017, at the Augusta Civic Center.
The semifinalists were selected from a field of 25 total nominees. In the weeks ahead, a selection committee will interview each semifinalist to determine finalists.
Other offensive linemen selected as semifinalists for the Gaziano award are Nicholas Bartholomew of Thornton Academy of Saco, Sullivan Boyd of Brunswick, John Fallon III of Falmouth, Parker Gammon of Bonny Eagle of Standish, Nathaniel Jordan of Cape Elizabeth, Dakota Joy of Scarborough, Bryce Whittemore of Dirigo of Dixfield and Dylan Wike of Portland.
Other defensive semifinalists are Nicholas Giaquinto of Portland, Jacob Jordan of Cape Elizabeth, David Redmond of Westbrook and Raffaele Salamone of Deering of Portland.
The selection committee for the Frank J. Gaziano Lineman Awards is chaired by Mike Haley. Other members are Mark Bonnevie, Pete Cloutier, Kevin Cooper, Pete DeSimon, Charles Hews, Jason Jackson, Luke Libby, Ed McAleney, Dan O’Connell, Bob Sinclair and Jeff Wells.
The annual Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive and Defensive Lineman Awards are presented to players who epitomize the character, leadership, and perseverance of Gaziano. The selection committee chooses award winners based on their strong leadership on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.