Police identify woman killed in Casco hit-and-run, suspect sought

CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Casco.

Deputies say they received a call just after 6 p.m. Sunday about a woman who was hit by a car on Route 302 near the Naples line.

Deputies identified the victim as 56-year-old Lorna Nugent of Casco.

Evidence collected at the scene has led detectives to a 2001-2005 Volkswagen Passat with significant front-end damage.

John Bourke walks on Route 302 every day to get to the bus station. He says the road is a scary one.

“It scares the hell out of me. I left early, [and] make it way to the side because the cars that go over the bridge, it gets tight,” Bourke said. “Just watch ahead of you, you know a lot of people don’t look a little bit ahead, but just look 100 yards ahead.”

The victim’s boyfriend told CBS 13 he hopes the police find whoever hit the love of his life.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Fournier at 207-774-1444, ext. 2173.