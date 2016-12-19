Cushing boat captain charged in deaths of two crew members

By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 19, 2016, at 1:54 p.m.

CUSHING, Maine — A local lobsterman has been charged in connection with the deaths of two sternmen who died when his boat sank off Matinicus two years ago, according to federal prosecutors.

Christopher Hutchinson, 28, was arrested Monday and charged by indictment with seaman’s manslaughter, the U.S. Attorney’s office indicated Monday in a prepared statement. Tom Hammond, 27, of Rockland and 15-year-old Tyler Sawyer, who lived in St. George and Waldoboro, drowned when the lobster boat No Limits capsized Nov. 1, 2014 in heavy seas as the boat was headed back to shore.

“The indictment alleges that [Hutchinson’s] negligent and unsafe operation of the boat in forecasted dangerous weather and sea conditions and after using controlled substances and alcohol caused the loss of life,” federal officials wrote in the statement.

Hutchinson is scheduled to make an initial appearance at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in U.S. District Court. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

