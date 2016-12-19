Skowhegan woman dies from fire caused by smoking while on oxygen

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Skowhegan woman who was seriously injured in a fire earlier this month has died, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Michelle Sweet, 53, was able to escape her mobile home on Hilltop Drive during the Dec. 5 fire and was found outside near her car. She died on Thursday of last week at Maine Medical Center in Portland, the fire marshal’s office reported Monday.

Investigators say the fire started when she was smoking while on oxygen. Sweet’s is the 20th fire death in Maine this year.