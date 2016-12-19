Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Circulars
News and weather for:
[change]
Lewiston-Auburn
Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 Last update:
7:45 a.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Blogs
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Missing Auburn teen found safe
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
Contributed
Cheyenne Keaton
By
CBS 13
Posted
Dec. 19, 2016,
at
6:46 a.m.
Last modified Dec. 19, 2016, at 7:06 a.m.
AUBURN, Maine — Cheyenne Keaton has been located safe, sound and warm Monday morning.
SEE COMMENTS →
Previous story:
«
Messy storm brings wild weather swings over the weekend
Next story:
Missing Auburn teen found safe
»
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Recount bid ends, clearing way for legal marijuana in Maine
Who’s jockeying for a head start in the race to become Maine’s next governor?
Pagan priest wins right to wear goat horns in Maine ID photo
Freezing rain to create hazardous conditions Sunday
Minivan crashes into police cruisers on I-295
Snow comes every year, so there’s no excuse for you to wait to put on winter tires
The Trump Cabinet: Bonfire of the agencies
College towns had their fun, but the party’s over
My kingdom for a scanner that works as promised
Patriots give former UMaine star a substantial pay raise
Derba named interim UMaine baseball coach
3-pointers propel UMaine women to third straight win
Second-half surge propels Quinnipiac men’s basketball team past UMaine
Saturday’s UMaine-Bryant women’s basketball summary
PINE TREE WEATHER
Freezing rain to create hazardous conditions Sunday
PINE TREE WEATHER
A Cold Monday For Maine; Stormy End To The Week
THE BOLLARD
Highlights
BOOMER HAIKU
Life lessons from my toilet, corkscrew and other inanimate objects
THE DRIVE
DeVito’s Patriots notebook: Week 15 @ Denver
Early winter wrecked roads, emptied Bangor harbor a century ago
Zsa Zsa Gabor, high-living actress of outrageous wit, dies at 99
Blogs
Be a BDN blogger
|
Browse BDN blogs
Top Stories
2 hours ago
What a close look at 1 school district shows about decision-making in struggling Maine towns
Maine Yankee fallout: A town’s turmoil, 20 years in the making
39 mins ago
After years of chaos, a new Mainer’s life is returning to normal
Who’s jockeying for a head start in the race to become Maine’s next governor?
1 hour ago
How Trump’s agenda will start showing up in Maine classrooms
55 mins ago
Oakfield cedar company mulls possible expansion of Ashland sawmill
56 mins ago
The Jackson Lab is fencing in its new $140M facility for security
Minivan crashes into police cruisers on I-295
Similar Articles
5.15.2015
Auburn police searching for missing autistic girl
12.20.2015
Man robs Auburn Big Apple at gunpoint
5.15.2015
Auburn police find missing 12-year-old girl
3.12.2015
Auburn police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
8.23.2015
Police investigate hold up at Circle K in Greene
More in Lewiston-Auburn
Messy storm brings wild weather swings over the weekend
Man dies in Turner house fire
Mainers urged to prepare for deep freeze
Lewiston pulls away from turnover-prove Rams
Storm blankets Maine, causing fatal crashes, multiple closings
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus