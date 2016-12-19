Car crashes into tree that had fallen on road in Mount Chase

A photo from the Sunday crash that injured Barbara Landry, 63.
Maine State Police
By Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times
Posted Dec. 19, 2016, at 10:27 a.m.

MOUNT CHASE, Maine — A 63-year-old local woman avoided serious injury Sunday evening when she crashed into a tree that had fallen onto the roadway.

At about 8:13 p.m., Barbara Landry was driving north in her 2016 Ford Escape on the Shin Pond Road when she failed to notice that a large tree had fallen and was blocking the entire roadway, according to Cpl. Dennis Quint of the Maine State Police

Quint said the tree had fallen due to the ice and high winds from Sunday’s storm. Landry struck the tree head on, causing extensive damage to the front of her vehicle.

Workers with the Maine Department of Transportation responded and removed the tree from the road. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene, Quint said.

Landry complained of back pain, but refused an ambulance. She was wearing a seatbelt and speed was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

 

