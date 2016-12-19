Bath Iron Works awarded $126 million for more destroyer work

BATH, Maine — Bath Iron Works has landed a $126 million contract extension to provide post-delivery modernization work on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The contract extension runs through December 2017, according to a release, with options for an additional six months.

BIW provides planning yard services, including engineering, design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution, for all littoral combat ships and DDG 51s. Currently, BIW supports 68 ships, about 75 percent of country’s surface combatants, according to a shipyard spokesman.

DDG 51 planning yard services are conducted in Brunswick as well as DDG 51 homeports in Norfolk, Virginia; Mayport, Florida; San Diego; Everett, Washington; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Rota, Spain; and Yokosuka, Japan.