Messy storm brings wild weather swings over the weekend

The sun peaks out as a snow squall swept over Presque Isle Thursday afternoon, as seen from the slopes of the Quoggy Joe Ski Club.
Anthony Brino | BDN
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 18, 2016, at 3:23 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — A weekend storm that swept across Maine Saturday into Sunday brought with it wildly fluctuating weather following a deep freeze Friday that made for some hazardous driving.

Several inches of snow fell across the state Saturday, and as temperatures rose Saturday night into Sunday morning, the snow changed into freezing rain.

The entire state was under a hazardous weather outlook effective Sunday afternoon and evening, when temperatures were expected to drop below freezing as a cold front swept across the state, followed by a much colder mass of air later in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Whether it was snow or freezing rain, driving conditions were difficult, resulting in dozens of crashes throughout the state.

Although cars and trucks crashed and slid off the roadway around the state, there were no reports of storm-related motor vehicle deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

In one of the more unusual crashes, a drunk driver struck two police cruisers from the Yarmouth and Freeport police departments on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth. No one was injured in that crash.

Dangerous travel conditions also resulted in more than 170 business and government closings and event cancellations, most of which were worship services and across southern Maine.

The weather also was to blame for outages Sunday morning that left a few thousand Emera Maine and Center Maine Power Co. customers with power.

Both utilities made significant headway in their efforts to restore power by midafternoon.

Emera Maine, which had 2,150 customers out as of 10:30 a.m., has restored power to all but 90 customers by 3 p.m.

CMP, which had about 400 customers out Sunday morning, restored service to all but 280 accounts as of 3 p.m.

