Marine from Milo dies in Virginia crash

MILO, Maine — A 20-year-old Marine from Milo died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Virginia, according to a report published by the Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Devon R. Strout, who was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, was working at Marine Corps Recruiting, according to his Facebook page. Strout was a graduate of Penquis Valley High School.

Another Marine he was traveling with, 22-year-old John Akins Jr. of Quitman, Georgia, was injured and taken to a Fredericksburg hospital, the Free Lance-Star reported.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on State Route 641, when the 2004 Pontiac sedan the two were riding in failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting the driver, before it got back on the road, drove onto the other side and landed in a ditch.

The report did not indicate which of the Marines was the driver.

Strout was an honor roll student at Penquis, where he participated in track and field, golf, tennis and soccer, according to reports from the Bangor Daily News archives.