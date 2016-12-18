Minivan crashes into police cruisers on I-295

YARMOUTH, Maine — A Topsham man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly crashed a minivan into two police cruisers on Interstate 295.

Connor Fitzsimmons, 27, was charged with operating under the influence, Cumberland police Chief Charles Rumsey said Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes on I-295 after Fitzsimmons apparently failed to yield to the blue emergency lights flashing on police cruisers from the Yarmouth and Freeport police departments.

Police officers from those departments were on I-295 to handle another crash. Both cruisers were struck and damaged in the collision.

Neither their police officers nor Fitzsimmons was injured.