Patriots give former UMaine star a substantial pay raise

Trevor Bates has been performing well on the New England Patriots’ practice squad to the point where his salary has been increased, according to an ESPN report.
Bates, a Westbrook native and former University of Maine star who was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad earlier this season, was given a raise from the minimum of $6,900 per week to $18,000 per week, ESPN reported.
The report said Bates and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, offensive lineman Chris Barker, running back Tyler Gaffney and receiver DeAndrew White are the ones on the Pats’ practice squad earning more than the minimum.
Bates has been on the Patriots’ practice squad since Nov. 8. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts last spring.
He was released in the team’s final roster cutdowns last summer before being signed to the Colts’ practice squad.
Bates was activated for a Week 5 game against the Chicago Bears and played 22 snaps on special teams.
He was released shortly after that game, and later picked up by New England.
Bates played 46 career games at UMaine and recorded 207 tackles, 19 sacks, forced five fumbles and recovered two and picked off three passes. He would return one interception and one fumble for a touchdown.
He was an All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team selection in 2015 after making 57 tackles, including a team-best 7½ sacks. He ranked third in the league with 14½ tackles for a loss of yardage.
Bates, who was born in Portland, played football and baseball at Westbrook High School. He played multiple positions for coach Jeff Guerette, including on the line despite weighing only 215 points.
He wound up accepting a $1,000 scholarship offer initially — the same route taken to the NFL by former Black Bears and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike DeVito — before earning a full scholarship.