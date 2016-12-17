Derba named interim UMaine baseball coach

Nick Derba, who has served as an assistant in the University of Maine baseball program the last three seasons, has been named interim head coach for the 2016-2017 season.

Derba steps in for Steve Trimper, who departs the program after 11 seasons to become head coach at Stetson University.

Trimper will be announced as Stetson’s new head coach on Monday.

Derba was promoted to associate head coach last season. UMaine will conduct a national search after next season to identify its next head coach.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to be the head coach at Maine for the spring of 2017,” said Derba. “From here on out, it’s business as usual. Our goals do not change as we will continue to work and build a victorious path towards the America East championship. I appreciate the opportunity [athletic administrator] Karlton Creech has granted me and wish the best of luck to coach Trimper.”

During his time in Orono, Trimper guided the Black Bears to a 309-292-2 record, winning two America East titles (2006, 2011) and was honored as the conference’s coach of the year in 2013.

In the 2011 NCAA tournament, the Bears won a game in a regional for the first time since 2005, defeating 20th-ranked Florida International.

“As my family and I embark on a new opportunity at Stetson University, I want to take this opportunity to thank the many players, coaches and UMaine supporters that have made the past 11 years of my career truly remarkable,” said Trimper. “My wife Lisa and I have raised our family in this wonderful community and have built life-long friendships that we will always cherish. I would like to thank President (Susan) Hunter, athletic director Karlton Creech, the UMaine community and the entire athletic department for a positive, enriching experience in Black Bear Nation. Also, as difficult as it is to leave our current team that has worked so hard, I am extremely pleased that coach Derba will step in as the leader of Maine baseball and guide them to all the success the deserve. Maine will always remain a special place to my family and I.”

Kreech was also appreciative of Trimper’s contributions to the program.

“Over his 11 seasons at the University of Maine, coach Trimper guided the Black Bears to substantial accomplishments including a pair of NCAA regional appearances and over 300 wins,” Creech said. “We are grateful for his contributions to our program and wish he and his family continued success in this new chapter in their lives.”

Derba spent six years in the St. Louis Cardinals’ system after the organization drafted him in the 30th round of the 2007 Major League Baseball draft following a career at Manhattan College, where he played for Trimper.

Derba advanced as high as the Triple-A level and was a member of the 2012 Texas League champion Springfield Cardinals.

Derba retired in 2012 to pursue a coaching career. He served as hitting coach for the Cape Cod League’s Chatham Anglers before coming to Orono.