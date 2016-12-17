Police: South Portland, Scarborough robberies may be linked

BANGOR, Maine — Police in Scarborough and South Portland say a pair of robberies that occurred a day apart in their respective cities may be related.

The first robbery happened about 11 p.m. Friday at the Wal-Mart store at 500 Galley Boulevard in Scarborough, and the second occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday at the Shaw’s supermarket at 180 Waterman Drive in South Portland.

South Portland police said a white male entered Shaws at 8:06 a.m. and approached the customer service desk. He then told the clerk that he had a firearm, though one was not shown, and demanded cash from the drawer.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen exiting through the front door.

The robbery in Scarborough was similar, police said. It also involved a white male who threatened the clerk with a weapon yet never displayed one. That suspect also left the with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After comparing video from both incidents, police from both departments believe the suspect is the same person.

The male suspect is described as being in his 40s, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 in height, wearing jeans, a brown waist length Carhartt-style jacket with a hood and a camouflage print cap that covered his ears and had a brim.

He also had polish or multicolored stickers covering his fingernails. The part of his face that was visible was unshaven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Corbett at the South Portland Police Department at 874-8575 or Detective Garrett Strout of the Scarborough Police Department at 883-6361.