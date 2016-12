JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN | REUTERS A woman walks through Arlington National Cemetery placing Christmas wreaths on grave stones in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2016.

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN | REUTERS A woman walks through Arlington National Cemetery as Christmas wreaths are laid on grave stones in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2016.

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN | REUTERS Vanessa De Los Rios of Alexandria, Virginia lays a wreath on a grave stone at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2016.

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN | REUTERS A dozen wilted roses lay beside a grave stone at Arlington National Cemetery as Christmas wreaths are laid in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2016.

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN | REUTERS Jillian Dean of Annapolis, Maryland, Cori Moran and Nicholas Moran (left to right) of Bethesda, Maryland read the text of a grave stone at Arlington National Cemetery as they lay wreaths in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2016.

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN | REUTERS Cadet Senior Airman Gerard McCarron of the National Civil Air Patrol sweeps up pine needles from wreaths being laid on grave stones at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2016.

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN | REUTERS Jillian Dean of Annapolis, Maryland lays a wreath against a grave stone at Arlington National Cemetery with Cori Moran (left) and Nicholas Moran (right) of Bethesda, Maryland in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2016.

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN | REUTERS Colleen Csech (left) and Caroline McKenna of Arlington, Virginia lay wreaths on grave stones at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2016.

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN | REUTERS Wreaths are laid against grave stones at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2016.

JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN | REUTERS A couple walks through Arlington National Cemetery laying wreaths on grave stones in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 17, 2016.