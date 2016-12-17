Brunswick police arrest suspects in Big Apple robbery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police have arrested two people in connection with a robbery Friday night at the Big Apple convenience store on Pleasant Street, according to a news release issued by police department officials Saturday morning.

Jacqueline Carpenter-Young, 21, of Bath and Shawn Cook, 37, of Brunswick were arrested and charged with robbery.

Police were called to the store shortly after 9 p.m. after the store clerk called 911 to report that a white woman displaying a gun robbed the store, police said.

A review of surveillance system video led police to Dunlop Street, where police arrested Carpenter-Young. A short time later, they arrested Cook, the alleged getaway driver.

Police said they have recovered the vehicle and handgun used in the robbery, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both suspects are being held at Cumberland County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.