Brunswick police arrest suspects in Big Apple robbery

Jacqueline Carpenter-Young
Brunswick Police Department
Jacqueline Carpenter-Young
Shawn Cook
Brunswick Police Department
Shawn Cook
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 17, 2016, at 12:40 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police have arrested two people in connection with a robbery Friday night at the Big Apple convenience store on Pleasant Street, according to a news release issued by police department officials Saturday morning.

Jacqueline Carpenter-Young, 21, of Bath and Shawn Cook, 37, of Brunswick were arrested and charged with robbery.

Police were called to the store shortly after 9 p.m. after the store clerk called 911 to report that a white woman displaying a gun robbed the store, police said.

A review of surveillance system video led police to Dunlop Street, where police arrested Carpenter-Young. A short time later, they arrested Cook, the alleged getaway driver.

Story continues below advertisement.

Police said they have recovered the vehicle and handgun used in the robbery, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both suspects are being held at Cumberland County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Dangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outagesDangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outages
  2. Maine doctor hopes to lay to rest the brother he reported to the FBIMaine doctor hopes to lay to rest the brother he reported to the FBI
  3. Christmas tree honors 11-year-old Maine girl who died after long health struggleChristmas tree honors 11-year-old Maine girl who died after long health struggle
  4. Driver who hit man playing Pokemon Go gets 60 daysDriver who hit man playing Pokemon Go gets 60 days
  5. Maine Yankee fallout: A town’s turmoil, 20 years in the makingMaine Yankee fallout: A town’s turmoil, 20 years in the making

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Midcoast