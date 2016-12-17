Man dies in Turner house fire

TURNER, Maine — A man died in a house fire in Turner early Saturday morning.

The fire in a two-story residence on Jordan Lane was reported at 2 a.m., according to a spokesman for the Maine fire marshal’s office. The blaze nearly leveled the building, and the man’s body was found in the rubble, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family members, is the second Turner resident to be found dead this week. On Thursday, the body of Craig Gordon, 52, was found in a camper trailer on Turkey Lane. There was no evidence of a fire, but investigators found evidence of a defective heater, as the home had filled with soot and smoke.

The origin of Saturday’s fire is under investigation.

