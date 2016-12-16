UMaine women’s basketball team takes on Bryant

University of Maine's Laia Sole (right) tries for two past Northeastern's Francesca Sally during their basketball game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor last week.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
University of Maine's Laia Sole (right) tries for two past Northeastern's Francesca Sally during their basketball game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor last week.
Posted Dec. 16, 2016, at 10:48 a.m.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BRYANT

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., Chase Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island

Records: UMaine 5-5, Bryant 4-5

Series, last meeting: 3-3; UMaine 76-38 on 12/12/15

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (14.5 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals), 6-2 F Laia Sole (10.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-11 F Blanca Millan (7.8 ppg, 1.8 spg, 1.7 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (5.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.2 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (3-5 ppg, 2.8 rpg), 6-0 G Naira Caceres (4.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.2 apg); Bryant — 6-1 F Alex Klein (16.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-7 G Ivory Bailey (12.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.2 apg), 6-2 C Morgan Olander (8.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-7 G Kierra Palmer (7.8 ppg, 4 rpg, 4.4 apg), 5-10 G-F Sydney Holloway (9.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg), 5-8 G Naomi Ashley (2.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), 5-11 G-F Stephanie Lesko (1.7 ppg)

Game notes: UMaine has hit 25, 3-pointers in its last three games. Brosseau has at least one 3-pointer in every game. UMaine has won two in a row while Bryant has lost five of its last six. Three of Bryant’s losses have come by eight points or less, including a 68-62 loss at Massachusetts last Saturday. Bryant is 35th in the country in rebounding margin (plus-8.8) so the Black Bears are going to have to be tenacious under the boards. Klein is 16th in the country in free-throw attempts (65) and 11th in made free throws (52). UMaine must do a good job neutralizing Klein and limiting Bryant’s offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities. UMaine has received 71.2 percent of its scoring from its newcomers. In its five wins, UMaine has limited its opponents to 46.6 ppg and forced 17.4 turnovers.

 

