UMaine women’s basketball team takes on Bryant

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BRYANT

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., Chase Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island

Records: UMaine 5-5, Bryant 4-5

Series, last meeting: 3-3; UMaine 76-38 on 12/12/15

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (14.5 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals), 6-2 F Laia Sole (10.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-11 F Blanca Millan (7.8 ppg, 1.8 spg, 1.7 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (5.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.2 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (3-5 ppg, 2.8 rpg), 6-0 G Naira Caceres (4.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.2 apg); Bryant — 6-1 F Alex Klein (16.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-7 G Ivory Bailey (12.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.2 apg), 6-2 C Morgan Olander (8.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-7 G Kierra Palmer (7.8 ppg, 4 rpg, 4.4 apg), 5-10 G-F Sydney Holloway (9.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg), 5-8 G Naomi Ashley (2.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), 5-11 G-F Stephanie Lesko (1.7 ppg)

Game notes: UMaine has hit 25, 3-pointers in its last three games. Brosseau has at least one 3-pointer in every game. UMaine has won two in a row while Bryant has lost five of its last six. Three of Bryant’s losses have come by eight points or less, including a 68-62 loss at Massachusetts last Saturday. Bryant is 35th in the country in rebounding margin (plus-8.8) so the Black Bears are going to have to be tenacious under the boards. Klein is 16th in the country in free-throw attempts (65) and 11th in made free throws (52). UMaine must do a good job neutralizing Klein and limiting Bryant’s offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities. UMaine has received 71.2 percent of its scoring from its newcomers. In its five wins, UMaine has limited its opponents to 46.6 ppg and forced 17.4 turnovers.