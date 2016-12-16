UMaine women’s basketball coach makes Rhode Island trip with team

University of Maine women’s basketball head coach Richard Barron, who has been experiencing undisclosed health issues, was on the bus Friday for the team’s trip to Smithfield, Rhode Island.

With the student-athletes’ final semester exams in the books, the Black Bears practiced on Friday morning in preparation for their game against Bryant University at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Barron, in his sixth season as UMaine’s head coach, has been ailing for about a week and, according to a WABI-TV5 report, had been experiencing bouts of dizziness that made it hard for him to walk or stand.

Tyson McHatten, UMaine assistant athletic director for media relations, said Barron had not been at practice until Friday because of his illness.

Barron did not respond to media inquiries on Thursday.

Barron coached UMaine during last Saturday’s 60-55 victory over Dartmouth at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, but he remained seated most of the time. He also left the arena at least once during the game.

Assistant coach Edniesha Curry took Barron’s place in fielding questions during the post-game press conference.

If Barron is unable to coach during Saturday’s game at Bryant University, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Amy Vachon would be the likely candidate to handle the coaching duties. Augusta native Vachon, a former UMaine star and a 2016 inductee into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, has been a Black Beas assistant for six seasons.

Curry and first-year assistant Samantha Baranowski are UMaine’s other assistant coaches.

Barron signed a four-year contract extension in April after guiding the Black Bears to two consecutive WNIT appearances and a 50-18 record, including a 29-3 America East mark.

His record at UMaine is 84-85 and includes conference regular-season championships in 2015 and 2016.

This season’s Black Bears are 5-5 and seek their third consecutive victory against at Bryant (4-5).

Husson lineman named award finalist

Husson University junior defensive lineman Luke Washburn has been named a finalist for the fourth annual Cliff Harris Award, the Little Rock (Arkansas) Touchdown Club and law firm Wright, Lindsey & Jennings announced Friday afternoon.

The award is presented to the nation’s top small-college defensive player representing more than 5,000 athletes from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Divison III and NAIA colleges and universities.

Washburn previously was named the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, a first team All-ECFC selection and a New England Football Writers All-New England selection in 2016. The Litchfield native was a dominant force on the Eagles’ defensive line in 2016, recording 56 tackles (18.5 for loss), 12 sacks, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.

Washburn anchored a defense that led the nation in yards per game allowed (181.7), rushing yards per game (47.6), and team passing efficiency defense (84.81). Husson allowed a league-low 15.4 points per game and 133.5 passing yards per game.

The Harris Award winner will be announced on Dec. 24 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on Jan. 19, 2017, in Little Rock, Arkansas. The event will feature guest speaker Archie Manning.

A selection committee made up of former college and pro football stars will select the winner.