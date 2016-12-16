Maine sports results

Results

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Easton 43, Ashland 22

Stearns 52, Searsport 33

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dexter 49, Schenck 26

Easton 53, Ashland 27

BOYS HOCKEY

Hampden 7, Presque Isle 1

Saturday’s Postponements

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brewer at Messalonskee, Jan. 2, 2 p.m.

Belfast at Lincoln Acad., Dec. 28, 6:30 p.m.

Camden Hills at Mount View, no date

Cape Elizabeth at Fryeburg, Jan. 3, 6 p.m.

Central at Houlton, Jan. 16, 1:30 p.m.

Cheverus at Bangor, no date

Deering at Sanford, Dec. 29, 7 p.m.

Edward Little at Brunswick, Dec. 30, 3 p.m.

Falmouth at York, Dec. 31, 1 p.m.

Madison at Telstar, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Desert Island at Hermon, Dec., 19, 7 p.m.

Mountain Valley at Mount Abram, no date

Mt. Ararat at Morse, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Lawrence, no date

Nokomis at Waterville, Dec. 27

Oak Hill at Monmouth, Jan. 2, 5:30 p.m.

Poland at Gray-NG, Dec. 29, 7 p.m.

Saint Dominic at Sacopee Valley, Dec. 28

South Portland at Bonny Eagle, Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

Spruce Mountain at Maranacook, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Wells at Traip, Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

Yarmouth at Greely, Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central at Houlton, Jan. 16, 4:30 p.m.

Cheverus at Bangor, no date

Edward Little at Brunswick, Dec. 30, 1 p.m.

Fryeburg at Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 3, 6 p.m.

Gray-NG at Poland, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m.

Lawrence at Mt. Blue, no date

Lincoln Acad. at Belfast, Dec. 28, 6:30 p.m.

Maranacook at Spruce Mountain, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Marshwood at Westbrook, Dec. 23, 2 p.m.

Messalonskee at Brewer, Jan. 2, 1:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Oak Hill, Jan. 2, 1:30 p.m.

Mountain Valley at Mount Abram, Dec. 19

Mount View at Camden Hills, no date

Mt. Ararat at Morse, Dec. 27, 5 p.m.

Sanford at Deering, Dec. 19, 6 p.m.

Waterville at Nokomis, Dec. 27

Yarmouth at Greely, Dec. 19, 5:30 p.m.

York at Falmouth, Dec. 21, 1 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Brunswick at Cheverus, no date

Greely at Scarborough, Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m.

Lawrence/Skowhegan at Windham/Westbrook, Dec. 23, 2:50 p.m.

Saint Dominic at Biddeford, no date

South Portland at Noble, no date

GIRLS HOCKEY

Brunswick at Cheverus, Kennebunk/Old Orchard, no date

Greely at Scarborough, Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m.

Winslow/Gardiner at Saint Dominic, no date

TRACK AND FIELD

EMITL-PVC Meet “1B,” Hampden, Central, Ellsworth, George Stevens, John Bapst, Mattanawcook, MDI, at UMaine, Monday, 3 p.m.

KVAC Meet at Colby, canceled

Thursday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Belfast 66, Mount View 64

Brewer 55, Lawrence 44

Gardiner 82, Cony 80

Greenville 68, PCHS 60

Hampden 65, Mt. Blue 24

MDI 78, Washington Acad. 48

Nokomis 79, MCI 54

Old Town 64, Mattanawcook Acad. 33

Penobscot Valley 54, Bangor Christian 48

Penquis 51, Katahdin 50

Wisdom 46, GHCA 45

Yarmouth 45, Waynflete 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dexter 27, Schenck 19

Fort Fairfield 28, Fort Kent 26

Foxcroft Acad. 55, Old Town 23

Gardiner 70, Cony 46

GSA 58, Narraguagus 45

John Bapst 59, Bucksport 40

Lawrence 52, Brewer 42

Mattanawcook 63, Lee 15

Messalonskee 77, Medomak Valley 29

Mount View 45, Belfast 32

Nokomis 50, Maine Central Institute 28

PVHS 56, Bangor Christian 35

Penquis 61, Katahdin 36

Shead 59, Jonesport-Beals 32

Woodland 58, Highview Christian 10

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UM-Fort Kent 72, Fisher 68

 

