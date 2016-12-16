Maine sports results

Results
Friday’s Results
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Easton 43, Ashland 22
Stearns 52, Searsport 33
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dexter 49, Schenck 26
Easton 53, Ashland 27
BOYS HOCKEY
Hampden 7, Presque Isle 1
Saturday’s Postponements
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brewer at Messalonskee, Jan. 2, 2 p.m.
Belfast at Lincoln Acad., Dec. 28, 6:30 p.m.
Camden Hills at Mount View, no date
Cape Elizabeth at Fryeburg, Jan. 3, 6 p.m.
Central at Houlton, Jan. 16, 1:30 p.m.
Cheverus at Bangor, no date
Deering at Sanford, Dec. 29, 7 p.m.
Edward Little at Brunswick, Dec. 30, 3 p.m.
Falmouth at York, Dec. 31, 1 p.m.
Madison at Telstar, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Desert Island at Hermon, Dec., 19, 7 p.m.
Mountain Valley at Mount Abram, no date
Mt. Ararat at Morse, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.
Mt. Blue at Lawrence, no date
Nokomis at Waterville, Dec. 27
Oak Hill at Monmouth, Jan. 2, 5:30 p.m.
Poland at Gray-NG, Dec. 29, 7 p.m.
Saint Dominic at Sacopee Valley, Dec. 28
South Portland at Bonny Eagle, Dec. 30, 7 p.m.
Spruce Mountain at Maranacook, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Wells at Traip, Jan. 13, 7 p.m.
Yarmouth at Greely, Dec. 19, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central at Houlton, Jan. 16, 4:30 p.m.
Cheverus at Bangor, no date
Edward Little at Brunswick, Dec. 30, 1 p.m.
Fryeburg at Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 3, 6 p.m.
Gray-NG at Poland, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m.
Lawrence at Mt. Blue, no date
Lincoln Acad. at Belfast, Dec. 28, 6:30 p.m.
Maranacook at Spruce Mountain, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Marshwood at Westbrook, Dec. 23, 2 p.m.
Messalonskee at Brewer, Jan. 2, 1:30 p.m.
Monmouth at Oak Hill, Jan. 2, 1:30 p.m.
Mountain Valley at Mount Abram, Dec. 19
Mount View at Camden Hills, no date
Mt. Ararat at Morse, Dec. 27, 5 p.m.
Sanford at Deering, Dec. 19, 6 p.m.
Waterville at Nokomis, Dec. 27
Yarmouth at Greely, Dec. 19, 5:30 p.m.
York at Falmouth, Dec. 21, 1 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Brunswick at Cheverus, no date
Greely at Scarborough, Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m.
Lawrence/Skowhegan at Windham/Westbrook, Dec. 23, 2:50 p.m.
Saint Dominic at Biddeford, no date
South Portland at Noble, no date
GIRLS HOCKEY
Brunswick at Cheverus, Kennebunk/Old Orchard, no date
Greely at Scarborough, Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m.
Winslow/Gardiner at Saint Dominic, no date
TRACK AND FIELD
EMITL-PVC Meet “1B,” Hampden, Central, Ellsworth, George Stevens, John Bapst, Mattanawcook, MDI, at UMaine, Monday, 3 p.m.
KVAC Meet at Colby, canceled
Thursday’s Results
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Belfast 66, Mount View 64
Brewer 55, Lawrence 44
Gardiner 82, Cony 80
Greenville 68, PCHS 60
Hampden 65, Mt. Blue 24
MDI 78, Washington Acad. 48
Nokomis 79, MCI 54
Old Town 64, Mattanawcook Acad. 33
Penobscot Valley 54, Bangor Christian 48
Penquis 51, Katahdin 50
Wisdom 46, GHCA 45
Yarmouth 45, Waynflete 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dexter 27, Schenck 19
Fort Fairfield 28, Fort Kent 26
Foxcroft Acad. 55, Old Town 23
Gardiner 70, Cony 46
GSA 58, Narraguagus 45
John Bapst 59, Bucksport 40
Lawrence 52, Brewer 42
Mattanawcook 63, Lee 15
Messalonskee 77, Medomak Valley 29
Mount View 45, Belfast 32
Nokomis 50, Maine Central Institute 28
PVHS 56, Bangor Christian 35
Penquis 61, Katahdin 36
Shead 59, Jonesport-Beals 32
Woodland 58, Highview Christian 10
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UM-Fort Kent 72, Fisher 68