Dangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outages

BANGOR, Maine — Outages in communities across Maine have power companies scrambling to restore electricity as dangerously cold, below-zero weather envelops the state.

The accompanying strong winds were creating wind chill readings as low as minus 40 degrees in northern Maine and knocked out power to thousands of Mainers.

“We have a tree on a transformer, which is why so many are affected,” Central Maine Power spokeswoman Gail Rice said just before 11 a.m. “It’s roughly 13,000 customers. Basically, it’s everything north of the Guilford substation.”

She said power had started going out to homes at about 9:30 a.m. and that utility crews were out working in the sub-zero temperatures to make repairs as fast as they could.

Emera Maine reported 5,744 customers without power at 10:15 a.m., mostly because “of strong winds across our coastal service area,” spokeswoman Allison Gray said in a press release.

“From Deer Isle to Bass Harbor to Bar Harbor to Winter Harbor, winds and wind gusts have brought down a number of power lines, interrupting service to more than 1,200,” Gray said. “Customers encountering a downed line or a tree in contact with one are urged to stay clear and call 911 or our customer contact center right away to report the issue. You cannot tell just by looking if a line is energized, and a line without power could become re-energized at any time.

“Workers will remain in the field making repairs until all customers are fully restored,” she said.

Wind chill and winter storm warnings were in effect for much of the northern United States — as far west as Montana and Idaho through the Midwest to New York, Massachusetts and Maine.

The extreme conditions in many parts of the country will continue into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with snowfall but slightly milder temperatures expected in the Northeast.

Boston’s morning low of 4 degrees Fahrenheit was the coldest since this date since 1883, when the mercury dipped to 1 Fahrenheit, according to the NWS.

“We definitely have a blast of Arctic air,” said Lenore Correia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Taunton, Massachusetts, just outside Boston. “We have a really strong northern flow of air, and it’s pulling cold air down from Canada to New England and much of the country.”

Schools were closed in Worcester and Lowell, Massachusetts, because of the frigid conditions.

State police in Connecticut warned pedestrians and drivers of icy conditions, saying on Facebook, “If you are driving a sleigh you may be fine, but most of us rely on our own two feet and/or four wheels.”

While the weather is frigid, no records were set in Maine, according to meteorologist Nikki Becker, of the NWS office in Gray.

“For Portland the record was negative 9 [degrees] for today,” she said. “It was 1 or zero [degrees] this morning.”

For Bangor, where the record is minus 27, the mercury dropped to minus 9, said Becker, who added that wind chill records are not something that is tracked by the weather service.

The cold snap didn’t seem to phase William Beaulieu, 74, of Madawaska, who has been pumping gas at Valley Auto for the past four years.

“It’s beautiful, isn’t it?” he said while taking a break inside the store. “I love it.”

Beaulieu, a lifelong resident, said his snowmobile is ready to go too, as he enjoys the winter months.

The trick to staying warm, according Beaulieu, is to keep one’s hands and feet warm. In between attending to customers outside, he places his gloves under a heater inside the store. And, a pair of warm wool socks, which were a handmade gift from a regular customer, help keep his feet toasty, he said.

“I am well appreciated here,” Beaulieu said.

Frenchville Public Works Director Eric Blanchette is lucky enough to have a heated building in which to park and repair Frenchville town equipment. That came in handy Friday, as temperatures in the St. John Valley dipped well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. The wind, however, proved to be the worst part, blowing snow around and making the chill that much deeper.

“We pushed back some snow drifts this morning, on the back roads,” Blanchette said. “It wasn’t too bad.”

Bangor police were prepared for the weather and were keeping an eye out for people in distress but had nothing to report by 11 a.m.

“It is business as usual,” Sgt. Tim Cotton, spokesman for the department, said in an email. “No special arrangements for us, as this is expected.”

Cotton also added a couple ways to prepare for the cold.

“We urge everyone to make sure that they have plenty of fuel in their vehicle, cover any exposed skin, keep a blanket or two in the car and don’t let their auto club membership lapse just in case they need a battery boost,” he said. “Mainers are resilient and deal with this every year.”

Dana Saucier of the Fort Kent Public Works department took a short break from plowing town sidewalks Friday morning to buy a banana and a hot drink at the Irving Circle K on Main Street.

“When the work’s gotta be done, we gotta go,” he said as the wind pushed snow around outside and made it feel like minus 35. “We gotta clear the roadways and make sure the public can go — the school buses, ambulances and fire trucks.

The trick to keeping warm while clearing snow with his Massey Ferguson tractor, he joked, was to “stay in the cab where the heat is.”

Fort Kent Public Works Director Tony Theriault said that in some ways working in sub-zero temperatures has it’s advantages.

“A vehicle has really good traction when it’s cold. When it gets up to 25 to 30 degree, tires don’t have as much traction,” he said.

Extremely cold weather also affects what substances the department uses to improve traction on the roads.

“If it’s zero degrees and below, sometimes you can put salt all you want and it just doesn’t work; it doesn’t activate. That’s why every once in a while you see us put sand. At least the sand is gritty and you get traction like that,” he said.

The wind is far more challenging than the cold, because it blows already plowed snow back onto the sidewalks and roadways, according to Theriault.

The wind is the worst thing,” he said. “The wind’s now howling pretty good. … It’s almost like a constant battle.”

Reuters and writers Nok-Noi Ricker of the Bangor Daily News, Don Eno of the St. John Valley Times and Jessica Potila of the Fiddlehead Focus contributed to this report.