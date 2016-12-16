Driver who hit man playing Pokemon Go to serve 60 days

BANGOR, Maine — A Brewer woman accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into a pedestrian who had been playing Pokemon Go near the post office in downtown Bangor in July was sentenced Friday to three years in prison with all but 60 days suspended.

Jeannie M. Chapman, 37, was convicted earlier this month of injuring a 37-year-old Bangor man who was in the crosswalk at Franklin and Hammond streets about 9:53 p.m. July 24. She then drove away.

The sentence handed down at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Friday was the result of a plea agreement between Chapman’s attorney and the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Chapman, who was indicted last year on one count each of aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident, did not address the court Friday.

The man who was injured told Superior Court Justice Ann Murray that he did not oppose the sentence of three years but objected to Chapman serving just 60 days at the Penobscot County Jail.

“It’s a slap on the wrist,” the victim, who is not being identified by the Bangor Daily News, said. “I have PTSD now that I never had before because I’ve never had someone try to take my life and run me over before.”

He told the judge that he continues to suffer pain in his hip and has nerve damage in his knee and hip because of Chapman’s actions.

Chapman’s attorney, David Bate of Bangor, told Murray that if the case had gone to trial a jury might have found that Chapman backed up and tried to go around the victim who was standing in the crosswalk for a longer-than-normal period of time.

She was arrested about 30 minutes after the incident in July but was released on $1,500 bail a few days later.

Chapman was re-arrested on Nov. 11 on unrelated forgery and drug possession charges and has been held without bail since, according to Bate. She was convicted of those charges and of violating her bail conditions earlier this month. Her sentences for those crimes are to be served at the same time as the 60 days she was given for the Pokemon case.

In addition to prison time, Chapman was ordered to serve three years of probation and pay more than $4,400 in restitution toward the victim’s medical bills.

Chapman faced up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the most serious charges of aggravated assault and forgery.

