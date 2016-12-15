On Deck, a sports calendar for Dec. 15, 2016

BASEBALL

BREWER — Husson Baseball December clinic at Sluggers Indoor Training facility, Dec. 27-28, 3-5 p.m., $75, ages 6-18, the Husson coaching staff will be covering all aspects of hitting, fielding, throwing and baserunning.

ORONO — The Eastern Maine Baseball Umpires Association will hold a free umpiring clinic, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., on Jan. 15, 2017, at University of Maine’s Mahaney Dome. The daylong clinic is for high school umpires, people interested in umpiring high school baseball or those seeking training in game situations. The clinic is co-sponsored by the UMaine baseball team. For information, go to embua.me

ORONO — Maine Saturday Night Hitting Clinics for youth in grades 8 and under, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m., and for high school players, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., at University of Maine. The clinic is designed to help create bat speed and better swing mechanics. Session II is $150 runs Jan. 7-Feb. 4. Video analysis and an extra night of hitting on Tuesdays are available. For information, visit http://www.totalcamps.com/MAINEBASEBALL or contact Nick Derba at 581-1097 or by email at Nicholas.Derba@maine.edu .

GORHAM — The University of Southern Maine Huskies baseball team and coaching staff will offer a Holiday Baseball Clinic featuring Ryan Flaherty of the Baltimore Orioles, 9 a.m.-noon, on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Costello Sports Complex Field house on the USM campus. The event is for baseball players in grades 3-12 and they will receive instruction in the fundamentals of hitting, pitching, and infield and outfield position play from veteran USM head coach Ed Flaherty, his coaching staff and members the 2017 USM baseball team. Ryan Flaherty, who will be actively teaching and working with clinic participants, will be provide autographs and insight into what helped him reach the major league level. Baseball players should wear appropriate attire, including sneakers, and bring their own playing equipment. The fee is $75. For information, call 780-5474, or go online at southernmainehuskies.com/fanZone/clinics.

Story continues below advertisement.

BASKETBALL

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its Youth Basketball Program, open to all children in grades 2-3 and 4-6, with separate boys and girls leagues. Teams will practice one evening per week and play their games on Saturdays, starting the week of Dec. 17. The fee is $45 for residents, $55 for nonresidents. To register go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or stop by the Bangor Parks and Recreation Center at 647 Main St. Call 992-4490 with questions.

ICE HOCKEY

BANGOR — The annual John Bapst Hockey Alumni Game has been scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 5:20 p.m. at Sawyer Arena. This is the perfect opportunity for former players to don the purple and white jersey again, get back on the ice and enjoy the camaraderie of other players from throughout John Bapst Hockey’s 24-year history. To participate, please email Meg Granger of the John Bapst Hockey Boosters at meggranger1@gmail.com. Cost is $10 per skater, payable at the game. Registration starts at 4 p.m. Game jerseys will be loaned for the games. Family, friends and fans are invited to watch. Admission is free. The John Bapst varsity team plays a regular-season game against Camden Hills after the Alumni Game. Please RSVP to meggranger1@gmail.com by Dec. 23, if possible.

BANGOR — Women’s ice hockey Stick and Puck will be held 8:40 p.m.-9:40 p.m. Sundays, at Sawyer Arena, 107 13th St. Players ages 15 to 50-plus and all skill levels are welcome. Full equipment is recommended: helmet with cage, gloves, and stick mandatory. Some extra equipment available, so call Chris Henderson at 862-5506 for information.

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its 12-week Learn to Skate/Learn to Play Hockey program. Participants can sign up for one session or both. Session starts in mid-January and will be held at 12:40 p.m. Sundays at the Penobscot Ice arena, 90 Acme Road. The cost is $75. New this year is that all 3-year-olds skate for $33. For information, contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Kevin Audibert at pres@brewerhockey.org or George Bishop at girlscoordinator@brewerhockeyorg. Register at brewerhockey.org .

SIDNEY — The Maine Pond Hockey Classic, an annual fundraising tournament supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA of Greater Waterville, will be held Feb. 10-12, 2017, at the Snow Pond Center for the Arts on Snow Pond (Messalonskee Lake) in Sidney. Registration opened Oct. 1. Interested teams must register prior to Jan. 10, and teams registering before Dec. 1 can save $50. Each team plays three pool-play games for seeding followed by a single-elimination tournament. Pond hockey is played 4-on-4 without goalies or on-ice officials, and each team is allowed to have up to seven players on its roster. More information on the tournament website at www.mainepondhockey.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mainepondhockey, or on twitter @mainepondhockey.

PICKLEBALL

AUGUSTA — A-Copi Winter Blast Pickleball Tournament, 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at A-Copi Tennis and Sports Center, 23 Leighton Road. Courts open for practice at 8:30 a.m.: $20 first event, $10 second event. Men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles divisions. Signups available for 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0. The size of each division will determine whether the tournament is double elimination or round robin. Entry deadline 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Sign up at www.usapa.org/iframe/tourney/. Awards. Food. Contact A-Copi at 213-6286 by Thursday, Jan. 19, to obtain order of play, or to ask questions of Dan Veilleux.

HAMPDEN — Snowflake Pickleball Scramblemania, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Armstrong Tennis Center, 60 Mecaw Road. Warmups begin at 9 a.m. $15 per person. In scramble format, players are matched with partners of similar ability and play against other pairings. Teams score as many games points as possible for each round, rather than stopping at the usual 11 points. Register by signing up at the front desk of the tennis center, calling 942-4836, or emailing tournament co-director Susan Starbird at bdstar@midmaine.com or 862-6262. Registration deadline is Saturday, Jan. 21. Last-minute cancellations may be made up to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

SKATING

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department and Sawyer Arena will offer Learn to Skate USA on Sunday Evenings. Participants will be grouped by ability and progress at their own pace. Each class is 30 minutes long with 60 minutes of optional practice time. Fees are $95 for Bangor residents and $100 for nonresidents. Go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or call 992-4490 for information.

BREWER — Adult Learn To Skate/Play Hockey, open to first-time skaters to novice level, will be held 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at Penobscot Ice Arena, 90 Acme Road. Division 1 and Junior A instructors, rental gear available for these sessions. No registration necessary. Adult hockey leagues are running for A, B or C skill levels on Sunday-Wednesday evenings. For information, contact penobscoticearena@gmail.com or register for adult leagues at penobscoticearena.org .

SOFTBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine softball winter clinics will be offered every Sunday from Jan. 22, 2017, through Feb 26, 2017. The team will offer pitching and hitting sessions and all participants are invited to sign up for the skill session of their choice or both. Pitching sessions will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and hitting sessions will be held 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. All sessions will be held in the Mahaney Dome on the University of Maine campus with UMaine softball staff and players conducting the programs. Ages 9 through high school seniors are invited to attend. Players will be divided by age and skill level. Space is limited. To sign up for these clinics, visit this www.totalcamps.com/MAINESOFTBALL?elinkdata=425496. For information, contact assistant softball coach Jordan Fitzpatrick at 581-4509.

BANGOR — Husson Softball Coaches Clinic, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Newman Gymnasium, is open to any level coach and high school softball players. Clinic will cover numerous topics with live demos from the North Atlantic Conference champion Husson softball coaching staff and student-athletes. Each coach will leave with a packet of practice drills for hitting, pitching, and fielding. Topics will include building a philosophy for success, practice planning, defensive drills for infield and outfield, catching, pitching and hitting mechanics, pitch calling/scouting opponents, and recruiting potential athletes. Fee is $40 per coach, $25 per student athlete. Pre-Register by March 14. Signup at the door is $45 per coach, and $25 per student. For information, call 992-4928 or email allenter@husson.edu.

SWIMMING

PORTLAND — Natural Resources Council of Maine’s ninth annual Polar Bear Dip & Dash will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, in Portland’s East End. A 5K “warm-up” run around Portland’s Back Cove trail will be held at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Back Cove parking lot across from Hannaford. The Polar Bear Dip will be held at noon, with registration at 11 a.m. A shuttle will return participants to Back Cove parking lot after the dip. Prizes from local businesses for 5K winners by age class, and also for best costume, and top fundraisers.