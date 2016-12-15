NHL mourns death of Alan Thicke

The NHL mourned the loss of huge hockey fan Alan Thicke, the beloved TV actor best known for his role as a dad on the sitcom “Growing Pains.”

Thicke died Tuesday at age 69 after suffering a heart attack. According to reports, he collapsed while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Thicke will be greatly missed.

“In addition to being a passionate fan, Alan was an energetic participant in many of our events, including All-Star, charity games and Awards shows,” Bettman said in a statement Wednesday. “He frequently attended games, and was with us as recently as September’s World Cup.

Thicke was a close friend of Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, who shared his thoughts on Twitter:

“Janet & I are deeply saddened to hear of Alan’s passing. He was a wonderful man, father, husband and friend. He will be missed by all. RIP Alan.”

Thicke was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, and his love of hockey was well known.

–The Boston Bruins placed forward Matt Beleskey on injured reserve.

Beleskey injured his right knee during the Bruins’ 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 3. He has two goals and three assists in 24 games this season.

Beleskey, 28, owns 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 104 games with the Bruins since 2015-16.

The Bruins also recalled defenseman Matt Grzelcyk from Providence of the American Hockey League.

–The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled forward Cory Conacher from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Conacher, 26, made his 2016-17 debut with the Lightning on Oct. 29 at the New Jersey Devils, recording one shot on goal in 13:26 of ice time.

In seven games with the Crunch this season, Conacher has four goals, 11 assists and 16 penalty minutes.