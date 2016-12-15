MDI girls knock off Washington Academy

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Abbe Miller led a balanced attack with nine points as Mount Desert Island defeated Washington Academy of East Machias 42-36 in a girls basketball game Wednesday.

Julia Watras added eight points and Maya Watras seven more for the Trojans.

Rylea Steeves paced Washington Academy of East Machias with 13 points.

Washington Acad. (1-1): Steeves 5-0-13, Wallace, Day 1-1-4, Porter 1-1-4, Hodgdon, Richardson 2-1-5, Barker, Swirley, Lyons 2-2-6, Veal 2-0-4, Thomas

MDI (2-0): M. Watras 2-3-7, J. Watras 3-0-8, Miller 3-0-9, Clarito 1-0-2, Good 1-4-6, Candage 2-0-4, E. Watras 1-0-2, R. Swanson 0-2-2, Hamor, Chamberlain 1-0-2

3-pt. goals: Steeves 3, Porter; J.Watras 2, Miller 3,

WA 6 14 26 36

MDI 15 27 36 42

J.-Beals 50, Machias 39

At Jonesport on Tuesday, Alexis Sprowl scored 16 points and spearheaded a second-half push that helped the Royalettes beat the Bulldogs.

Reanna Smith netted 14 points and Freshman Lydia Alley chipped in with 8 for Jonesport-Beals, which outscored Machias 24-13 in the fourth quarter.

Machias was paced by Faith McConnell’s 16 points and Adriana Mahar’s 13 points.

Machias: Haskins 2-1-5, Green 2-0-4, Mahar 5-1-13, Alley 0-1-1, McConnell 5-3-16

Jonesport-Beals: Ja. Alley 2-2-6, Ireland 1-4-6, Sprowl 7-2-16, Smith 5-3-14, L. Alley 1-6-8

Machias 10 19 26 39

J-Beals 8 14 26 50

GSA 52, PCHS 33

At Blue Hill on Tuesday, Morgan Dauk netted 25 points to lead the Eagles past Piscataquis of Guilford.

Mazie Smallidge added 11 points for George Stevens.

Erin Speed scored 14 points and Sara Almirante 11 for the Pirates.

Medomak 56, Erskine 53

At South China on Tuesday, Gabby DePatsy netted 15 points as Medomak of Waldoboro prevailed in overtime.

Chelsea Ripley added 14 points for the Panthers.

Catherine Silva’s 17 points led Erskine Academy.

So. Aroostook 68, Washburn 31

At Dyer Brook, Southern Aroostook outscored Washburn 21-3 in the first quarter en route to the comfortable win.

Sydney Brewer led the Warriors (2-0) with 21 points. Kacy Daggett tossed in 20 points while Kylie Vining and Maddison Cummings chipped in with 12 and 10, respectively.

Kassandra Farley scored 16 points for Washburn.

Washburn: Mette 2-0-5, Castonguay 1-2-5, Farley 6-2-16, Sarmiento, Varney 0-2-2, Churchill 1-0-2, Davis, Clark

SAHS: Morales, Vining 5-2-12, Porter 1-0-3, Daggett 10-1-21, Landry, Brewer 7-6-20, Slauenwhite 1-0-3, Cummings 5-0-10

Wash. 3 8 20 31

SAHS 21 31 49 68

3-pt. goals: Slauenwhite, Porter, Mette, Castonguay, Farley 2

LCS/MSSM 27, Van Buren 26

At Van Buren, Karoline Dillenbeck hit a 15-foot shot in the final minute to give Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics the winning edge.

Taylor Labreck had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles.

Tiffany Morrow paced Van Buren with nine points and 13 rebounds. Leah Gendreau added seven points and 14 rebounds.

Limestone: Tucker 0-2-2, Bragg 2-0-4, Mountain 0-3-3, Luce 1-0-2, Dillenbeck 1-0-2, Labreck 7-0-14

Van Buren: A. Nicknair 3-0-6, Li. Gendreau 1-0-2, LaJoie, E. Nicknair, Morrow 3-3-9, Bresett 1-0-2, Le. Gendreau 3-1-7

Limestone(1-1) 3 15 19 27

Van Buren(0-2) 4 12 18 26

Madawaska 56, Ashland 18

At Ashland, Jenna Dugal’s game-high 24 points led Madawaska past Ashland.

Brianne Thibeault added 11 points for the Owls.

Olivia Tardie scored nine points for Ashland.

Madawaska: Belanger 2-1-5, Nadeau 2-0-4, Hebert 1-2-4, Thibeault 5-1-11, Dugal 12-0-24, Beaulieu 3-0-6, Morneault 1-0-2, K. Hebert, Bosse, Roy, Campbell, Ouellette

Ashland: Doughty 0-3-3, Tardie 2-5-9, Cote 1-1-3, Stolze 0-1-1, Rafford 1-0-2, Dotson, Straton, Driscoll, Michalka

Madawaska 10 20 39 56

Ashland 7 12 15 18

Stearns 78, PVHS 28

At Millinocket, Katherine Alley tossed in 21 points and sister Emma Allen scored 20 to lead Stearns past Penobscot Valley of Howland.

Peighton Ingersoll contributed 11 points and Mackenzie Carter netted 10 more for the Minutemen.

Judy King and Lexi Ireland scored 12 points apiece for Penobscot Valley.

PVHS: Ireland 4-4-12, King 4-1-12, Buck 1-0-2, Moon 1-0-2

Stearns: K. Alley 7-7-21 E. Alley 6-6-20, Ingersoll 4-1-11, Carter 5-0-10, Farquhar 1-0-2, Stanley 3-2-8, Russell 1-2-4, Lane 1-0-2

3-pt. goals: King 3; E. Alley 2, Ingersoll 2

PVHS 5 15 24 28

Stearns 22 48 70 78

Boys Basketball

Machias 91, Jonesport-Beals 39

At Machias, Jordan Grant and James Mersereau each scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs past Jonesport-Beals.

Jacob Godfrey had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Machias while Tyler Wentzell scored 11 points. Grant also had seven steals and Camon Johnson handed out 13 assists.

Adam Robinson’s nine points paced Jonesport-Beals.

Jonesport-Beals: Robinson 4-1-9, Crowley 2-2-6, Kelley 2-0-6, Guptill 2-1-5, Carver 2-1-5, Faulkingham 2-0-4, Grant 1-0-2, Dyen 1-0-2

Machias: Grant 7-0-19, J. Mersereau 8-3-19, Godfrey 6-2-15, Wentzell 5-1-11, Marotta 3-0-8, Johnson 2-1-7, Massaad 1-2-4, Albert 1-0-3, Mersereau 1-0-3, Eaton 1-0-2

Jonesport-Beals 5 23 27 39

Machias 22 42 67 91

3-pt. goals: Grant 5, Johnson 2, Marotta 2, Kelley 2, Godfrey, Albert, M. Mersereau

Caribou 58, Fort Kent 55

At Fort Kent, the Vikings outscored the Warriors 20-14 in the fourth quarter to overcome a three-point deficit and earn the win.

Alex Bouchard led Caribou (1-1) with 22 points, while Parker Deprey tossed in 15 points and Austin Findlen added nine.

Jacob Daigle connected for 22 points to pace Fort Kent (0-1) and Caleb Delisle tallied 10 points.

Caribou: Bouchard 7-6-22, Deprey 6-1-15, Findlen 3-1-9, Paul 2-1-5, Hand 2-1-5, Rosado 1-0-2, Berkoski, Marrero

Fort Kent: Jacob Daigle 10-2-22, Delisle 3-4-10, Rocheleau 2-0-6, Hills 2-1-6, Soucy 2-2-6, Schlott 1-0-3, Pettingill 1-0-2, Paradis, Ouellette

3-pt. goals: Bouchard 2, Findlen 2, Deprey 2; Rocheleau 2, Hills, Schlott

Caribou 21 32 38 58

Fort Kent 13 29 41 55

JV: Fort Kent 41-37

Presque Isle 67, Houlton 62

At Presque Isle, Bradley Kinney tossed in a game-high 20 points to pace Presque Isle past Houlton.

Griffin Guerrette added 13 points and Jacob Kinney had 10 for the Wildcats.

Cameron Graham led Houlton with a game-high 22 points while Keegan Gentle netted 17.

Houlton: Porter 1-0-2, Perfitt 1-0-2, K. Gentle 3-5-17, Fox 2-1-5, C. Graham 6-10-22, Worthley 2-5-9, Brewer 2-1-5, Cleary 0-0-0

Presque Isle: Guerrette 5-2-15, J. Kinney 4-2-10, Tompkins 0-0-0, Hudson 1-0-5, B. Kinney 9-2-20, Dumais 0-0-0, Stewart 3-0-6, Cash 3-3-9, Cyr 1-0-2

3-pt goals: K. Gentle 2, Guerrette 3, Hudson

Van Buren 31, LCS/MSSM 28

At Van Buren, four different players scored in overtime to lift the Crusaders to victory.

Luc Perrault led Van Buren with 13 points and Eric Perrault netted 12.

Alex Sprague and Victor Negron paced Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Limestone: Negron 2-3-7, Sprague 2-2-8, Martin 1-0-3, Hatfield 1-0-2, Patten 3-0-6, Berry 1-0-2

Van Buren: E. Perrault 4-4-12, L. Perrault 5-3-13, Soucy 1-1-3, Sytulek 1-1-3

Limestone 2 11 18 24 28

Van Buren 4 12 18 24 31

Game won in overtome by V.B.4 different players scored in overtime

Madawaska 50, Ashland 32

At Ashland, Matthew Cyr tossed in a game-high 28 points to lead Madawaska past Ashalnd.

Ben Hebert added seven points for the Owls.

Steven Bellanceau had 10 points while Kyle Beaulier added eight points for Ashland.

Madawaska

Cyr 12-1-28; Hebert; Lavoie 1-1-3; Toussaint 2-0-4; Epstein 1-0-2; Bourgoin 1-1-4; M. Hebert 3-1-7; Hebert; Desjardins 1-0-2

Ashland

Doughty; Haley 1-1-4; McIntyre; Berry; Clark; Beaulier 4-0-8; Wortman 1-0-2; Deabay 1-0-2; Albert 2-0-6; Bellanceau 4-2-10

Madawaska 12 23 37 50

Ashland 6 18 22 32

3 pt goals: M. Cyr 3, Bourgoin; Haley, Albert 2

So. Aroostook 85, Washburn 53

At Dyer Brook, Nolan Altvater scored 21 points to lead Southern Aroostook past Washburn.

Tyler Batchelder contributed 12 points for the Warriors while Jackson Mathers and Garrett Siltz each scored 11 points.

Washburn was paced by McCall Turner with 15 points and Quintin Thompson with 10 points.

Washburn: Turner 5-2-15, Thompson 4-0-10, Tracy 1-0-3, White 1-0-3, Taveras 1-0-2, C. Thompson 4-1-9, Roix 2-0-4, Jordan 3-0-7

So. Aroostook: Altvater 8-5-21, Batchelder 5-2-12, Mathers 5-0-11, 4-0-11, Morales 3-0-6, Rackliff 1-3-5, Lillis 3-2-9, Hardy 1-0-2, Burpee 4-0-8

3-pt. goals: Turner 3, Thompson 2, Jordan, Tracy, White; Mathers, Lillis, Siltz 3

Washburn 9 19 32 53

SACS 22 45 68 85