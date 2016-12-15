Hot-shooting UMFK men rout Mitchell

NEW LONDON, Connecticut — The University of Maine-Fort Kent shot 59 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range on Wednesday night while rolling to a 110-64 men’s basketball victory over Mitchell College at the Yarnall Athletic Center.

Joe McCloskey of UMFK (9-2) led all scorers with 31 points on 13-for-20 shooting and added nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

The Bengals had five other players score in double digits, including Rosevelt Smith Jr., who recorded a double-double of 19 points and 10 assists to go with eight rebounds and three steals.

Benson Arogbo shot 8-for-9 from the field en route to 16 points while Stephon Bell added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Travis Harlin and Bobby Syvanthong rounded out the scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement.

Hasani Williams and Justin Gordneer Morant netted eight points apiece to pace the 0-7 Mariners. Domenico Santiago grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.