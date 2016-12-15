Former UMaine hockey star donning mullet after losing a bet

Washington Capitals left wing Daniel Winnik (right) and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ben Hutton battle for the puck during their hockey game on Dec. 11 at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
Brad Mills | USA Today Sports
Brad Mills | USA Today Sports
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 3:43 p.m.

Ben Hutton is sporting a new hairstyle these days thanks to a lost bet.

The Vancouver Canucks defenseman and former University of Maine hockey standout recently lost a wager with teammate Erik Gudbranson, according to a report in theprovince.com, and as a result, Gudbranson chose a mullet for Hutton’s next hairdo.

The bet stemmed from a recent game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to the report, in which Hutton would let Gudbranson choose the Brockville, Ontario, native’s next haircut if Gudbranson netted the winning goal.

It turned out to be Gudbranson who scored what proved to be the game-winner in Vancouver’s 5-1 win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 8.

“I got the Kenny Powers haircut,” Hutton told theprovince.com. “It wasn’t exactly my choice.”

Powers is the fictional main character on the HBO television series “Eastbound & Down” and is played by actor Danny McBride.

So far, the fresh haircut is proving to be a bit of a good-luck charm for Hutton. On Tuesday, he scored a goal in his first game with the mullet, an 8-6 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 30 games with the Canucks this season, Hutton has compiled six goals and six assists. His 12 points are good for ninth on the team. He is Vancouver’s top-scoring defenseman.

Hutton recently inked a two-year contract extension with the Canucks.

In his three seasons at UMaine, Hutton racked up 28 goals and 37 assists (65 points).

Hutton and the Canucks are back in action against former Black Bears goaltender Ben Bishop’s Lightning on Friday night in Vancouver.

 

