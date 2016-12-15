Dillenback’s jumper lifts Limestone girls past Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Maine — Karoline Dillenbeck hit a 15-foot shot in the final minute to give Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics a 27-26 girls basketball win over Van Buren Wednesday.

Taylor Labreck had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles.

Tiffany Morrow paced Van Buren with nine points and 13 rebounds. Leah Gendreau added seven points and 14 rebounds.

Limestone: Tucker 0-2-2, Bragg 2-0-4, Mountain 0-3-3, Luce 1-0-2, Dillenbeck 1-0-2, Labreck 7-0-14

Van Buren: A. Nicknair 3-0-6, Li. Gendreau 1-0-2, LaJoie, E. Nicknair, Morrow 3-3-9, Bresett 1-0-2, Le. Gendreau 3-1-7

Limestone(1-1) 3 15 19 27

Van Buren(0-2) 4 12 18 26

So. Aroostook 68, Washburn 31

At Dyer Brook, Southern Aroostook outscored Washburn 21-3 in the first quarter en route to the comfortable win.

Sydney Brewer led the Warriors (2-0) with 21 points. Kacy Daggett tossed in 20 points while Kylie Vining and Maddison Cummings chipped in with 12 and 10, respectively.

Kassandra Farley scored 16 points for Washburn.

Washburn: Mette 2-0-5, Castonguay 1-2-5, Farley 6-2-16, Sarmiento, Varney 0-2-2, Churchill 1-0-2, Davis, Clark

SAHS: Morales, Vining 5-2-12, Porter 1-0-3, Daggett 10-1-21, Landry, Brewer 7-6-20, Slauenwhite 1-0-3, Cummings 5-0-10

Wash. 3 8 20 31

SAHS 21 31 49 68

3-pt. goals: Slauenwhite, Porter, Mette, Castonguay, Farley 2

Madawaska 56, Ashland 18

At Ashland, Jenna Dugal’s game-high 24 points led Madawaska past Ashland.

Brianne Thibeault added 11 points for the Owls.

Olivia Tardie scored nine points for Ashland.

Madawaska: Belanger 2-1-5, Nadeau 2-0-4, Hebert 1-2-4, Thibeault 5-1-11, Dugal 12-0-24, Beaulieu 3-0-6, Morneault 1-0-2, K. Hebert, Bosse, Roy, Campbell, Ouellette

Ashland: Doughty 0-3-3, Tardie 2-5-9, Cote 1-1-3, Stolze 0-1-1, Rafford 1-0-2, Dotson, Straton, Driscoll, Michalka

Madawaska 10 20 39 56

Ashland 7 12 15 18

Washburn 49, Hodgdon 46

At Hodgdon on Tuesday, Maggie Castonguay tallied 18 points as Washburn edged Hodgdon.

Kassie Farley added 10 points for the Beavers.

Janelle Goff registered 15 points and Sydney Howell 13 for Hodgdon.

Washburn 9 22 34 49

Hodgdon 8 18 26 46

Hodgdon: Janelle Goff 7-1-15 Sydney Howell 6-1-13 Kora Lambert 4-2-10 Taylor Desrosiers 2-2-6 Megan Russell 1-0-2

Washburn: Maggie Castonguay 5-5-18 Kassie Farley 3-3-10 Skylar Mette 3-2-8 Lexi Carney 3-0-6 Kenzie Vaughn 0-3-3 Kristen Sarmiento 0-2-2 Mollie Clark 1-0-2. 3- pt. goals: Castonguay 1 Farley 1

Stearns 78, PVHS 28

At Millinocket, Katherine Alley tossed in 21 points and sister Emma Allen scored 20 to lead Stearns past Penobscot Valley of Howland.

Peighton Ingersoll contributed 11 points and Mackenzie Carter netted 10 more for the Minutemen.

Judy King and Lexi Ireland scored 12 points apiece for Penobscot Valley.

PVHS: Ireland 4-4-12, King 4-1-12, Buck 1-0-2, Moon 1-0-2

Stearns: K. Alley 7-7-21 E. Alley 6-6-20, Ingersoll 4-1-11, Carter 5-0-10, Farquhar 1-0-2, Stanley 3-2-8, Russell 1-2-4, Lane 1-0-2

3-pt. goals: King 3; E. Alley 2, Ingersoll 2

PVHS 5 15 24 28

Stearns 22 48 70 78

MDI 42, Washington Acad. 36

At Bar Harbor, Abbe Miller led a balanced attack with nine points as Mount Desert Island defeated Washington Academy of East Machias.

Julia Watras added eight points and Maya Watras seven more for the Trojans.

Rylea Steeves paced Washington Academy of East Machias with 13 points.

Washington Acad. (1-1): Steeves 5-0-13, Wallace, Day 1-1-4, Porter 1-1-4, Hodgdon, Richardson 2-1-5, Barker, Swirley, Lyons 2-2-6, Veal 2-0-4, Thomas

MDI (2-0): M. Watras 2-3-7, J. Watras 3-0-8, Miller 3-0-9, Clarito 1-0-2, Good 1-4-6, Candage 2-0-4, E. Watras 1-0-2, R. Swanson 0-2-2, Hamor, Chamberlain 1-0-2

3-pt. goals: Steeves 3, Porter; J.Watras 2, Miller 3,

WA 6 14 26 36

MDI 15 27 36 42

Boys Basketball

LCS/MSSM 37, GHCA 36

At Limestone on Tuesday, Travis Hatfield’s buzzer-beating putback lifted Limestone past Greater Houlton Christian.

Alex Sprague’s nine points led the Eagles while Victor Negron also had nine points.

Isaac Potter had 10 points for Greater Houlton Christian.

GHCA: C. Winslow – 2-0-5, A. Winslow – 4-0-8, Carmichael 1-1-5, Potter 4-0-10, Grant 1-0-5, Jacques 1-0-3

Limestone: Martin 1-1-5, Sprague 3-1-9, Hale 1-0-2, Hatfield 2-0-4, Negron 3-1-9, Patten 3-0-8

GHCA 2 13 24 36

Limestone 6 23 28 37

Caribou 58, Fort Kent 55

At Fort Kent, the Vikings outscored the Warriors 20-14 in the fourth quarter to overcome a three-point deficit and earn the win.

Alex Bouchard led Caribou (1-1) with 22 points, while Parker Deprey tossed in 15 points and Austin Findlen added nine.

Jacob Daigle connected for 22 points to pace Fort Kent (0-1) and Caleb Delisle tallied 10 points.

Caribou: Bouchard 7-6-22, Deprey 6-1-15, Findlen 3-1-9, Paul 2-1-5, Hand 2-1-5, Rosado 1-0-2, Berkoski, Marrero

Fort Kent: Jacob Daigle 10-2-22, Delisle 3-4-10, Rocheleau 2-0-6, Hills 2-1-6, Soucy 2-2-6, Schlott 1-0-3, Pettingill 1-0-2, Paradis, Ouellette

3-pt. goals: Bouchard 2, Findlen 2, Deprey 2; Rocheleau 2, Hills, Schlott

Caribou 21 32 38 58

Fort Kent 13 29 41 55

JV: Fort Kent 41-37

Presque Isle 67, Houlton 62

At Presque Isle, Bradley Kinney tossed in a game-high 20 points to pace Presque Isle past Houlton.

Griffin Guerrette added 13 points and Jacob Kinney had 10 for the Wildcats.

Cameron Graham led Houlton with a game-high 22 points while Keegan Gentle netted 17.

Houlton: Porter 1-0-2, Perfitt 1-0-2, K. Gentle 3-5-17, Fox 2-1-5, C. Graham 6-10-22, Worthley 2-5-9, Brewer 2-1-5, Cleary 0-0-0

Presque Isle: Guerrette 5-2-15, J. Kinney 4-2-10, Tompkins 0-0-0, Hudson 1-0-5, B. Kinney 9-2-20, Dumais 0-0-0, Stewart 3-0-6, Cash 3-3-9, Cyr 1-0-2

3-pt goals: K. Gentle 2, Guerrette 3, Hudson

Van Buren 31, LCS/MSSM 28

At Van Buren, four different players scored in overtime to lift the Crusaders to victory.

Luc Perrault led Van Buren with 13 points and Eric Perrault netted 12.

Alex Sprague and Victor Negron paced Limestone Community School/Maine School of Science and Mathematics with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Limestone: Negron 2-3-7, Sprague 2-2-8, Martin 1-0-3, Hatfield 1-0-2, Patten 3-0-6, Berry 1-0-2

Van Buren: E. Perrault 4-4-12, L. Perrault 5-3-13, Soucy 1-1-3, Sytulek 1-1-3

Limestone 2 11 18 24 28

Van Buren 4 12 18 24 31

Madawaska 50, Ashland 32

At Ashland, Matthew Cyr tossed in a game-high 28 points to lead Madawaska past Ashalnd.

Ben Hebert added seven points for the Owls.

Steven Bellanceau had 10 points while Kyle Beaulier added eight points for Ashland.

Madawaska

Cyr 12-1-28; Hebert; Lavoie 1-1-3; Toussaint 2-0-4; Epstein 1-0-2; Bourgoin 1-1-4; M. Hebert 3-1-7; Hebert; Desjardins 1-0-2

Ashland

Doughty; Haley 1-1-4; McIntyre; Berry; Clark; Beaulier 4-0-8; Wortman 1-0-2; Deabay 1-0-2; Albert 2-0-6; Bellanceau 4-2-10

Madawaska 12 23 37 50

Ashland 6 18 22 32

3 pt goals: M. Cyr 3, Bourgoin; Haley, Albert 2

So. Aroostook 85, Washburn 53

At Dyer Brook, Nolan Altvater scored 21 points to lead Southern Aroostook past Washburn.

Tyler Batchelder contributed 12 points for the Warriors while Jackson Mathers and Garrett Siltz each scored 11 points.

Washburn was paced by McCall Turner with 15 points and Quintin Thompson with 10 points.

Washburn: Turner 5-2-15, Thompson 4-0-10, Tracy 1-0-3, White 1-0-3, Taveras 1-0-2, C. Thompson 4-1-9, Roix 2-0-4, Jordan 3-0-7

So. Aroostook: Altvater 8-5-21, Batchelder 5-2-12, Mathers 5-0-11, 4-0-11, Morales 3-0-6, Rackliff 1-3-5, Lillis 3-2-9, Hardy 1-0-2, Burpee 4-0-8

3-pt. goals: Turner 3, Thompson 2, Jordan, Tracy, White; Mathers, Lillis, Siltz 3

Washburn 9 19 32 53

SACS 22 45 68 85

Machias 91, Jonesport-Beals 39

At Machias, Jordan Grant and James Mersereau each scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs past Jonesport-Beals.

Jacob Godfrey had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Machias while Tyler Wentzell scored 11 points. Grant also had seven steals and Camon Johnson handed out 13 assists.

Adam Robinson’s nine points paced Jonesport-Beals.

Jonesport-Beals: Robinson 4-1-9, Crowley 2-2-6, Kelley 2-0-6, Guptill 2-1-5, Carver 2-1-5, Faulkingham 2-0-4, Grant 1-0-2, Dyen 1-0-2

Machias: Grant 7-0-19, J. Mersereau 8-3-19, Godfrey 6-2-15, Wentzell 5-1-11, Marotta 3-0-8, Johnson 2-1-7, Massaad 1-2-4, Albert 1-0-3, Mersereau 1-0-3, Eaton 1-0-2

Jonesport-Beals 5 23 27 39

Machias 22 42 67 91

3-pt. goals: Grant 5, Johnson 2, Marotta 2, Kelley 2, Godfrey, Albert, M. Mersereau

Ellsworth 46, Central 43

At Corinth, Bryce Harmon scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Red Devils.

Zach Harris and Jackson Curtis each added seven points for Ellsworth.

Dylan Gray scored 16 points to lead the Red Devils. Caleb Shaw added 12.

Ellsworth: D. Taplin 1-0-2, Z. Harris 3-0-7, T. Mahon 1-0-3, B. Harmon 10-0-20, T. Folmer 1-0-3, J. Hamilton 1-2-4, J. Curtis 2-3-7, B. Smith, S. Griffin

Central: A. Speed 2-0-4, C. Shaw 4-2-12, M. Ward 0-2-2, D. Ham, J. Doucette 2-0-5, D. Gray 6-2-16, E. Mailman 2-0-4, C. Boyles

Ellsworth 9 22 33 46

Central 13 26 37 43