Charleston church gunman found guilty of federal hate crimes

Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. June 19, 2015 in a still image from video.
By Greg Lacour, Reuters
Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 3:44 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A jury on Thursday found avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof guilty of federal hate crimes resulting in the deaths of nine black parishioners at a historic church in Charleston, South Carolina, last year.

Jurors also said Roof, 22, was guilty of firearms violations and obstructing the exercise of religion for those he shot and killed during a Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015.

The 12 jurors deliberated for a little less than two hours after six days of testimony. Roof showed no emotion as the verdicts were read.

The guilty verdicts on all 33 charges he faced pave the way for the penalty phase of Roof’s trial. He has indicated he will serve as his own lawyer as prosecutors pursue a death sentence.

