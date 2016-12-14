Red Sox manager coming to Bangor

Fresh off an America League East Division title and a MLB Winter Meetings to remember, Red Sox manager John Farrell is coming to Bangor on Wednesday, January 18.

Farrell will appear at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University for a meet and greet, plus a hot stove baseball question-and-answer session.

With the retirement of David Ortiz, the big trade for pitcher Chris Sale and all of the other topics surrounding the Sox, it should be quite an event.

The Farrell appearance, a sitting Red Sox manager, is a first for Bangor area sports fans.

The date of the event will be 28 days before Farrell welcomes pitchers and catchers to spring training in Fort Myers, Florida.

Tickets to the event went on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at 929theticket.com