Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016: Christians must confront bigotry, make Maine attractive to visitors, veterans owe a ‘thank you’ to LePage

Make Maine attractive to visitors

I was pleased to read the BDN’s news coverage and commentary on making northern regions of our state attractive destinations for visitors.

The effort to remake the Moosehead Lake region as “America’s Crown Jewel” is a good example, which a Dec. 8 editorial made clear is an example of how rural Maine towns can take charge of their fate. The editorial highlighted an admirable model for planning and cooperation for that region, which communities could emulate in other parts of the state.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is another inspiration. The Maine woods is one of our greatest blessings. I agree with Michelle Moody’s Dec. 8 BDN OpEd that the national monument has incredible potential, and that lawmakers should ensure there is no uncertainty about its future. While a monument is no panacea for economic development, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument showcases Maine’s great opportunities for outdoor recreation. It is also an educational opportunity for local schools to engage and enrich student learning. These opportunities fuel spending and support jobs in communities across the state.

It’s hard to understand why anyone would oppose the monument because other communities around the U.S. with national monuments report increased tourism and spending in the years immediately after they are designated.

Story continues below advertisement.

But I’m convinced that — as resourceful people who choose to live in this beautiful state — we’ll find a way to cope with the idea of visitors paying good money just to come and see the beautiful place we call home.

Eryn Schmidt

Patten

Christians must confront bigotry

I am weary of individuals using Christianity to justify their bigotry and homophobia. Kevin Bushey did so in his Dec.9 BDN letter to the editor. In his last line, he states,”Nothing changes if Christians don’t show up to preach the Gospel.” I challenge him to find any statement in the Gospels that condemns homosexuality. Jesus never spoke against it, although it was not uncommon in his times. He did speak against adultery, and Christians frequently refuse to confront adultery, even electing presidents who are adulterers.

The Old Testament laws concerning homosexual behavior are found in the same sections of the Bible that condone slavery, prohibit eating of lobsters and prohibit us from wearing clothes of blended fabrics. These laws simply no longer apply.

I find in the Gospels a fair and loving God, accepting of all his children. Jesus repeatedly encounters adulterers and prostitutes, but he does not condemn them. Even the Apostle Peter said in Acts 10:28 that “God has shown me that I should never call a person impure or unclean.”

Modern science suggest that many homosexuals are simply born that way. No just and loving God will ever condemn someone because of the way he or she has been born, and certainly not Jesus.

It is time for Christians to stand up and confront those who justify their hatred, bigotry and homophobia with the teachings of Christ. God will judge, and that should be sufficient for any Christian.

Michael Lane

Rockland

Bravo Zulu, LePage

To the credit and strong effective leadership of Gov. Paul LePage, military pension benefits, including survivor benefits, are now completely exempted from the Maine income tax and it appears that many veterans are not informed of this new tax legislative action. While several of the governor’s initial proposals — including dramatically reducing Maine’s income tax — were rejected by the Legislature, LePage was successful in securing the passage of a number of provisions that benefit Maine’s retired veteran.:

Since January, military pension benefits, including survivor benefits, will be completely exempt from state income tax. With this important reform, Maine joins 22 other states that honor their veterans by not taxing their pensions. Veterans with civilian employee retirement plan benefits may continue to utilize the $10,000 pension exemption for qualifying plans.

Also since January, the state estate tax has conformed with the federal estate tax exclusion amount. This important change protects our veterans and their property, and Maine’s veterans can now rest assured that the business and the property they own will be passed on to the next generation instead of being sold off to pay a burdensome tax bill.

The homestead exemption increased to $15,000 in January. In 2017, the homestead exemption will increase to $20,0000, protecting Mainers and veterans from local property tax increases.

Maine veterans owe a huge Bravo Zulu to LePage as it appears that he seldom receives one by our printed press.

Capt. Thomas W. Kelly III

U.S. Navy, retired

Holden